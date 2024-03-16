Letters: Lose school lunches and learn the hard way; has the haka had its day in sport?

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has promised policies to improve the economy for the "squeezed middle".

Easing the squeeze, Prime Minister?

Elected on his promise of tax cuts for the “squeezed middle”, let’s take a quick look at some of Christopher Luxon’s proudly acclaimed 100 days.

Taking urgency to eliminate most of Labour’s legislation made it easier without the need for discussion. Among the first laws cancelled was the smoke-free plan, against advice from hundreds of health experts since it was designed to prevent many deaths from cancer, particularly among Māori.

Seemingly, he favoured the tobacco tax dollars, then set targets to treat the cancers more quickly, despite thousands of health worker vacancies.

He announced plans to build more roads, but not strengthen the “road” across Cook Strait, which may be served by second-hand ferries — if any are on the market.

The PM will get more money for plans by firing multiple civil servants, many in the “squeezed middle” becoming jobseekers who must keep looking for a job in a falling labour market or will lose their benefit. They’re probably not suited to police or nursing vacancies.

While the “squeezed middle” still waits, wealthy landlords get their tax break in a housing shortage. Supposedly, they will lower rents, but when Luxon was asked if he would on his properties, he refused to answer.

Still, there are about 900 more days for the “squeezed middle” to be rewarded for their vote.

Phyl Belsham, Mt Albert

Lose lunches, learn the hard way

Providing school lunches is clear evidence of how we as a country value our vulnerable children.

Hungry children do not learn, they cannot learn. What is the future of an illiterate, innumerate adult?

Providing frozen peanut butter sandwiches is not the answer. In eating these, the child may as well carry written signage saying “My parents can’t feed me”.

Even young children know shame. Children who grow up with parents/carers who lack the resources and/or the skills learn the hard way that the world doesn’t give a toss about them, so why should we be surprised when as teens/adults they don’t give a toss about their world.

Wonder why so many ram raids, so much crime, the lack of social cohesion. This cycle must be broken.

Growing healthy, well-cared-for children is far cheaper than trying to repair damaged adults. It’s not rocket science.

As to wastage, that can be tidied with unavoidable surplus donated to those in need.

Barb Stevens, Takapuna

Degrees of murder

It is way overdue that our justice laws change to include second-degree murder as a possible charge/sentence.

The recent case whereby Richard Mathew Coburn was found guilty of manslaughter rather than the original charge of murder is farcical. He punched his partner, Paige Tutemahurangi, so badly she died, and his lawyer convinced the court he “didn’t know his punches would result in her death”.

His deliberate actions caused her death. Manslaughter should apply only when our actions are accidental or perhaps careless, not when we beat someone so badly we kill them.

A few years ago a man threw rocks off an overhead bridge over SH1 in Auckland that resulted in the death of an innocent motorist. He was convicted of manslaughter, it should have been second-degree murder because his illegal and stupid actions caused a person’s death.

Maybe one of our MPs could put this suggestion in the ballot box. This more fair and just sentence is something we should have considered (and implemented) a long time ago.

Julia Cameron, Ponsonby

Lawful get punished

Re the Government’s plan to increase vehicle registration fees, I would point out there are over one-eighth of all vehicles now on the road that do not have an up-to-date registration, some dating back as far as 2016, from what we see walking around our city of Tauranga.

What is the point of increasing the fees for those of us who regularly pay their registration when there seems to be no attempt to catch those not choosing to pay.

At the present cost of registration there must be several million dollars owing, and would far outweigh the extra that would be expected from increasing the fees.

Why can’t automatic number plate recognition cameras be used to stop those driving unregistered (and consequently unwarranted) cars and those vehicles impounded or clamped until arrears are shown to have been paid?

This is what I have seen happening in Northern Ireland and Saudi Arabia. As usual, the law is there for only those who obey it, and they are the ones having more costs foisted on them to give some a meagre tax cut as promised before things got difficult for this Government.

Alister Blair, Tauranga

Haka’s had its day

It seems like the haka may have had its day. This happens to many customs that previously had a certain “pride of place”. Like everyone standing for the anthem God Save The Queen at movie theatres.

Plus many people lamented when home milk deliveries ceased; however, they didn’t when the caning of pupils by teachers was stopped.

There was outrage a while back when the All Blacks performed an ugly “throat-slitting” gesture.

Adding that ugly, violent display was a terrible decision — obviously, there were warnings against repeats.

It’s what frequently occurs when something is permitted, that people always want to push the limits and then they go a step too far.

Right now that is recurring with the brandishing of weaponry, even by women players.

There is absolutely no place in a modern society for that type of display and it is a terrible example to children, who will obviously think it is okay.

It is not okay.

You’re going to play a game, not going to war. Time’s up for this tradition.

Colleen Wright, Botany Downs

Rodeo runaround

Callum Tahau’s comment, contained in Becky Leach’s letter, that rodeo is like playing rugby, is hardly a good analogy (HoS, Mar 10).

As far as I know there are very few mixed-gender rugby teams. Lassos are not used and rugby is played on a rectangular field and not in an oval-shaped rodeo arena.

Rugby has referees, linesmen and TV match officials to enforce endless rules that are designed to stop a game to a point where the ball is only in play for about 10 minutes out of the 80, creating a boring spectacle.

However, Becky Leach’s scenario of cowboys and girls, using lassos and wrestling amongst the genders, sounds like a great idea. That certainly would pull the crowds.

Bernard Walker, Pāpāmoa

Phone fines

I recently read that our new 100-day Government will triple fines for not wearing a seatbelt from $150 to $450.

When they do, why won’t they at the very same time increase the paltry $150 fine for using a handheld mobile phone when driving to $1161 as in Queensland?

That action will save far more lives than just one person in a car not wearing a seatbelt. Just think about it.

Is their continual refusal to lift the driver mobile phone fine to $1000 simply because many National MPs often break this car driver’s law? I can think of no other possible reason for not saving many NZ lives as the number of drivers using a handheld mobile phone in NZ increased dramatically in 2023, and will climb even further in 2024.

Murray Hunter, Titirangi



