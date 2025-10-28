Willis’ warning

Nicola Willis warning that a CGT will hurt small business owners is predictable scaremongering to get those who will benefit from a CGT to reject it.

While the current tax incentive remains, rational investors will continue to chase maximum profits. Crazy not to.

New Zealand’s loss is the missed investment in productive enterprises that generate jobs, tax revenue and a more diverse, resilient economy.

Ian Swney, Morrinsville.

No tricks without the treats

I had an interesting discussion with children regarding Halloween.

I asked them if they knew what it was about? Answer: Don’t know.

Why are you looking forward to it? Answer: A bit of fun getting dressed up.

If there were no lollies involved, would you still do it? Answer: No.

Halloween has been completely taken over by commercial interests out to sell lots of lollies and silly costumes.

It used to involve trick or treat but now it just involves children banging on the door and sticking their large buckets out for you to fill them with lollies.

Great for their health.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Tragedy of the commons

The decarbonisation of the world’s economy is not progressing fast enough, despite the danger being evident.

This can be explained through a concept postulated by Garrett Hardin in 1968. He called it the “Tragedy of the Commons”, where one group is diminishing a resource to its own advantage and the detriment of others. In this case, the common is a low-carbon atmosphere.

World carbon emissions are 4.76 tonnes per person, while in the United States it is 15 tonnes. By declaring climate change a hoax, the US economy avoids the exorbitant cost of decarbonising its economy, thereby gaining a competitive advantage.

While totally irresponsible, it makes economic sense for the US. What else do you expect!

K.H. Peter Kammler, Warkworth.

Greenhouse gases

We are often told that if New Zealand reduces its emissions of greenhouse gases, our climate will be “better”.

This amounts to serious misinformation. If New Zealand stopped emitting greenhouse gases tomorrow, it would make no measurable difference to their concentration in the atmosphere. Our emissions are swamped by emissions by China and India. Nothing that New Zealand does can have a significant effect on the climate of the world and, hence, New Zealand.

To make a significant reduction in man-made emissions China and India would have to stop building new coal-fired stations.

If, like many other nations that have signed the Paris Agreement, we quietly backed off our efforts, we would save billions which could be spent on health, education and welfare.

Bryan Leyland, Pt Chevalier.

Connect the dots

Once again, “unprecedented” wild weather has hit the country. “Never seen anything like it” is the familiar lament. In the Caribbean, a catastrophic level-five hurricane has been forming.

All around the world, temperature and precipitation records are being broken. Intense flooding, very high temperatures and stronger winds are the new normal.

The climate scientists have been warning us for a generation this increasing climate volatility is the consequence of greenhouse gas emmissions from burning fossil fuels. More carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere means more heat being trapped. This in turn heats the world’s oceans and the atmosphere.

Now we are rapidly approaching the dangerous tipping point of 450 parts per million of CO2 in the atmosphere, you’d think voters’ minds would focus on this unfolding catastrophe. But no, most people still haven’t connected the dots.

Our Government, like many, still has its head in the sand of business as usual. Climate change doesn’t even figure in the top five issues for voters. And greenhouse gas emmissions are still rising.

Jeff Hayward, Auckland.

Safety the priority

Despite the gut-wrenching disappointment felt by many at Joseph Parker’s stoppage defeat against Fabio Wardley at the weekend, it should be remembered that the referee’s primary function in the ring is to protect the health of the boxers.

Allowing a boxer to take several unanswered blows to the head is contrary to that duty.

We should also remember that undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk’s reputation in large part has been built on slaying British heavyweights. Derek Chisora, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have all lost to the Ukrainian. Parker’s four defeats have come against British fighters Joshua, Dillian Whyte, Joe Joyce and now Wardley.

Mike Parker, Castor Bay.