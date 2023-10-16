Letters: Labour Party, election result, Irish ayes, and Auckland transport strategy

Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The end of a painful journey

From hero to zero is a very painful journey in politics. Was Labour’s demise because of a $14 block of cheese, a cyclone, or a pesky virus that shut New Zealand’s largest city down for too long? There will never be one singular reason for their huge loss, but a conflation of events that many New Zealanders found unbearable and were unwilling to give Labour any more time to resolve.

A new government always comes to power with enthusiasm and hope that they will be transformative and able to heal the wounds of the past. However, what seems to be an identifying characteristic of all governments is the slow decline of their hearing after any length of time in office.

A touch of hubris combined with complacency creeps in, and, particularly under the MMP system, other parties start filling up the void of discontent. New Zealanders are astute enough to understand that the goody bag is certainly not limitless but will expect to be heard. I hope the bright, shiny new National Government will remember that.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Odds in favour

Peter Beyer in his letter (NZ Herald, Oct 16) says the election result was “shameful punishment for a reform government trying its heart out against appalling odds”.

Really? Six years in power, three with an absolute majority. That looks very favourable odds to me. Labour’s problem was all talk, no do. They were incapable of selling their reforms in an acceptable manner to voters. They could barely get anything started, let alone up and running to show how “wise” they were.

Meanwhile their core responsibilities — health, education, infrastructure — continued the slide down to third world status. It will be interesting to see if the new Government has the intelligence to focus on this, rather than harebrained tax proposals.

Derek Paterson, Sunnyhills.

Surging right

Well done Chris Hipkins and team, you played your best cards but the odds were against you; toxic talkback radio, massive amounts of dosh in the kitty for National — probably more lucre than all other parties added together — a surge to the right of those more concerned about themselves than what’s good for all.

Lick your wounds, have a well-earned rest, historically National never do anything innovative (actually will never do anything is probably more accurate) in their turn at the helm, so all the problems will still be there when you next take the wheel. Wonderful result for the Far North, we have three MPs. I have faith at least two will work as a team but I doubt the other one knows what teamwork means. Also, very well done the Greens and Te Pāti Māori for continuing to garner ever-greater voter support.

Heather Mackay, Kerikeri.

No comparison

In Dr Ogden’s letter (NZ Herald, October 16), he compares the situation of National/Act with the British Conservative Party and UKIP Party. First rule of politics: learn to count. There are 650 seats in the Houses of Parliament, UKIP holds none. Whatever influence Act or NZ First hold in the future Government will depend on the 20 per cent of votes yet to be counted.

As for Brexit being economic suicide, the UK economy has grown by 1.8 per cent between 2019, before the Covid pandemic hit, and the second quarter of this year. That puts the UK’s economy ahead of the largest EU economies of Germany (0.2 per cent) and France (1.7 per cent) during the same period.

John Robson, Herne Bay.

Green responsibility

No Bruce Woodley, the Greens weren’t dumb (NZ Herald, Oct 16), they were the only party that stood for our future. They took this responsibility seriously, giving the young voter a feeling of worth and hope to those too young to vote.

The true dumb ones are all those who voted elsewhere, who blithely ignored the Northern Hemisphere’s massive attacks from climate instabilities and our own downpours of destruction earlier this year.

We also put aside for another day warnings climate scientists have continued to highlight are happening more quickly, stressing the need for major change to the way we do things, the way we live. We didn’t heed the warnings, we heeded the voices in our heads of our wants and needs, not our children’s. Who was really dumb here?

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Irish ayes

I’m writing to you from Drogheda, Ireland to offer my sincere congratulations to the New Zealand rugby team on their defeat of my beloved Ireland team at the RWC.

It was a magnificent and enthralling spectacle that tested the nerves of both sets of fans. It was a privilege to watch the assorted warriors on both sides give no quarter and serve up a match that was as titanic as it was captivating. Your boys were worthy winners and I wish them every success.

Tom McGauley, Drogheda, Ireland.

‘No’ vote

Some people I talked to expressed a dislike for both major parties. Some chose to party vote for a minor party, either because they like some of that party’s principles or to make a point.

I wonder whether there would be a benefit in formalising protest votes, by having a box to tick saying, “I don’t vote for any party”. As voting currently is, every vote becomes a vote supporting one or other of the two major parties, because almost all of the minor parties have historical and current alliances.

Benefits of the option to choose to vote for no party would be a statistically-useful count of disgruntled or disinterested voters (which can’t be established currently as their votes are mixed with genuine voters), a reduction in the distortion of voting outcomes by protest votes, and perhaps an increase in voter turnout.

Graham Carter, Herne Bay.

Business of politics

Businesspeople often do not make very good politicians because it is usually a case of “my way or the highway”. Furniture removal companies will be very busy over the next three weeks at the Beehive.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Our new PM

Christopher Luxon comes across as a bit of a weakling who talks in slogans. Let’s hope he has a conscience and does the right thing for the majority of New Zealanders, not just the wealthy.

Diane Anderson, Sunnynook.

Voice unheard

Clearly the majority of Australians have no remorse for almost obliterating a 65,000-year-old culture in less than 250 years.

Eric Skilling, Milford.

Public say on transport

While I agree with Mayor Wayne Brown’s assertion (Herald on Sunday, October 15) that Auckland knows best what it needs, that is not the same as concurring that he alone knows best.

The mayor may be first among equals but that does not entitle him to speak on behalf of the city without first discussing matters with his council colleagues. Some of us have been pointing out since the inception of the Super City 13 years ago that Auckland was the only region without the power to democratically determine its own transport strategy.

By contrast, the other five of six unitary authorities and the 11 regional councils all have a Regional Land Transport Committee to draw up their transport strategy in consultation with local residents and constituent district and city councils. The Auckland strategy is devised by a group of unelected officials without democratic input.

So let us restore the Regional Land Transport Committee the ARC had up until 2010. It consisted of a mix of elected councillors from the ARC and local councils plus representatives of interest groups such as public transport and freight operators, walkers and cyclists, the disabled, etc.

Graeme Easte, Mount Albert.

Bouncing back

Thank you Matt Heath, again you have helped me bounce back from anxiety, sadness and exasperation after the election results. Your advice, “Maybe yes, maybe no”, is helping my glass to half-full again.

Lesley Clark, Hillpark.

Gutter politics

No wonder Jacinda Ardern got out of politics, with vindictive commentators who write opinion pieces deriding her and her family. Gutter politics is not a pleasant thing.

Sue Gallahar, Māngere East.

Short & sweet

On rubbish

In Redhills Rd, Massey today, there were four Auckland Council utility vehicles and drivers chaperoning one council worker on foot picking up litter on the roadside. Whilst the intention is commendable, the overkill is unbelievable. Rates rises anybody? Rob Andrew, Henderson.

On Foster

Is there any truth to the rumour that Ian Foster is currently practising a breakdance routine? John O’Neill, Baylys Beach.

On qualities

The grit, determination and teamwork exhibited by the All Blacks against Ireland in the Rugby World Cup are precisely the qualities the new Government will ask of our people in getting New Zealand back on track. Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

On Peters

Will Peters be the ringmaster of a three-ring circus, or a grumpy hyena excluded from the feast? Derek Paterson, Sunnyhills.

On immigration

With the record 110,000 increase in immigration permitted by the former Labour Government, it will be no wonder should house prices increase, short term, as there will be huge demands on housing just as building consents numbers fall. Mike Baker, Tauranga.

The Premium Debate

Claire Trevett: National faces deal-or-wait conundrum, Hipkins faces leadership questions

You know what, Labour need to go out there and really listen hard, and I mean really listen, to the people of New Zealand and accept what they want and deliver on it. Laurence D.

I would not be surprised if Peters and Jones were offered something much like the Greens got with Labour last time, just to keep NZF onside in the case of being needed in three years’ time. David S.

National should cut a deal with NZF now to give a clear cut majority so they can then get cracking as soon as the special votes are counted. Make him foreign minister and Shane Jones primary industries or similar, National will need the political nous and experience these two have. Allan C.

I think the special votes will follow the election trend, as usually they were left, but the overseas Kiwis and the MIQ debacle will see many Kiwis vote for National and Act. Mark I.

Jackson has to be the front-runner to replace Hipkins, given who else has gone/will go. He is super ambitious and has achieved huge changes to NZ. Stephen H.

It’s hard to believe anyone in the Labour caucus is capable of getting Labour back to power, equally, it’s hard to imagine anyone who would want to put their hand up for the job. Mark R.

There is no path to power for National and Act to govern alone, they simply don’t have the numbers ... they will need Winston to form a government. Ganesh D.