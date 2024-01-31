Greens co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson announce his resignation as an MP. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Shaw the last of the real Greens

How sad to see James Shaw call time on his political career. The last of the “real” Greens, in earlier times he endured bullying from Metiria Turei, and in recent years even more so from Marama Davidson, as they have championed the Greens’ drive away from the environment and into social justice issues.

I don’t doubt Chlöe Swarbrick is genuine in respect to the issues she personally champions, but those issues don’t sit under the Greens’ banner. She would be far more effective if she switched across to Labour.

The real tragedy of James Shaw’s departure is that thousands and thousands of youngsters, who have either recently attained voting age, or are shortly about to, have flocked to the Greens because of their concerns about the environment. They just haven’t yet twigged to the fact that nowadays the Greens are more interested in social justice issues than environmental ones.

How sad.

Phil Chitty, Albany.

Sad departure

Sad to see the retirement of James Shaw. I feel most people of all political persuasions would agree he has been successful in helping the Greens establish themselves as a mainstream party in recent years.

Each time I’ve watched him in a minor party debate, he has come across as the most reasonable, likeable and well-informed person in the room.

Paul Kenny, Ponsonby.

Spirit of helpfulness

We’re shocked and miffed to read that Herne Bay residents are selfishly fighting Watercare’s proposed two-year arrogation of part of Salisbury Park for Auckland sewer upgrade projects (NZ Herald, January 30).

We live amidst the construction site for the CRL K-Rd station. We’ve endured four years of noise, vibration, dust, diesel exhaust and the beep, beep, beeping of backing vehicles (but surprisingly personable workers).

We’ve done it to improve Auckland. Herne Bay residents should stop obstructing Watercare and adopt a spirit of helpfulness and camaraderie with fellow Aucklanders.

Mary and Robert Myers, Auckland.

Bite the bullet

I feel so sorry for those poor people who inhabit Herne Bay and whose mental health will be “compromised by noise” and, no doubt, the presence of workmen in their enclave who will be trying to improve the quality of life for all around this area, including the possibility of having pollution-free beaches to enjoy over the summer months.

Perhaps a week or three in Chamonix may ease the stress a little, with perhaps a sojourn to Dubai to pick up some presents for the family, then another week in the Maldives on their way home, may be just the tonic they need.

While they’re away, they may spare a thought for those whose environs are changed permanently by the construction of hundreds of kennel-sized “apartments”, industrial buildings and the concomitant destruction of their privacy and green spaces.

No more walkies for Fido or picnics and games for the families. The change to Salisbury Reserve will be temporary, so I suggest the folk of Herne Bay bite the bullet and cope with the inconvenience so the sewage they create at their own convenience will no longer add to Auckland’s fast-sinking reputation as a clean, green city.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Play your part

What a first-world problem! Herne Bay residents don’t want Watercare doing necessary upgrade works in their park.

Well, wake up Herne Bay, the rest of Auckland is having constant works done, the Central Interceptor project is only one of many for the greater long-term good of Auckland City.

Whether the residents of Herne Bay like it or not, they are part of the wider Auckland City and must play their part to assist infrastructure projects.

Robyn Brown, Mt Albert.

True partnership

To me, partnership is what people have in mind when they agree to marry, cohabit or start up a business together.

There are many other types of partnership but they all have the same principles: respect for each other, care for each other, support for each other and equality in decision-making, with neither partner having more power than the other.

I would be very happy to live in a country governed by those principles and that honours the Treaty as an agreement to do so, regardless of the politics of the governing party.

Maureen Aston, Tuakau.

Parallel universe

Wow - two opinion pieces by Simon Wilson (NZ Herald, January 30) in two weeks I can agree with. His “parallel universe” speech for Christopher Luxon was spot on.

It is a shame that the Greens and Te Pāti Māori are so far in left field that they cannot see the potential of co-operation with National in some areas.

Māori have always achieved more working with National than Labour. Politics is about the art of working with the current Government to achieve some gains - not following the extreme rhetoric of the extreme left.

Derek Paterson, Sunnyhills.

Driven crazy

Today it took 45 minutes to get from Devonport to Takapuna.

The reason was that the left-hand lane at Hauraki Corner was sealed off by cones. But there was not one workman working on the blocked-off lane.

The motorists, and all the people waiting for the delayed buses in the 26C heat, are owed an apology.

Roger Hall, Takapuna.