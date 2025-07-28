A son living in Sydney was shocked to see my $230 grocery docket was because of 15% GST. We could do a lot with $30.

Sharon Marks, Te Aroha.

What about raising wages?

You can imagine the shock when I read Fran O’Sullivan in Saturday’s Herald advocating that the Government could resolve the butter cost crisis by removing the GST from it.

As I recall, not so long ago, fellow commentators from the business community, and ultimately voters, roundly condemned Labour’s policy initiative of proposing a GST cut on food items.

Instead of regurgitating failed policy initiatives, a more practical initiative from business commentators on aiding a resolution to the cost of living crisis would be to oppose the cutting of wages as we have seen with the trashing of pay equity and, as the Saturday Herald also reported, the dumping of pay parity for early childhood workers.

Business leaders such as O’Sullivan would do better to campaign against New Zealand’s further rapid decline into the low-wage economy that this coalition Government is hell bent on. Then, despite the GST, the price of butter would be way more affordable.

Neil Anderson, Algies Bay.

I have a dream . . .

I have a dream in which I see Christopher Luxon leap to his feet in Parliament. He calls a halt to proceedings for an “extraordinary” announcement. “Let’s stop talking about the price of butter,” he says, and thumps his desk. “Instead, let’s talk about the children who are starving to death in Gaza.”

Next, he summons the Israeli ambassador to his office and demands instant action to allow food into Gaza. His passionate language earns New Zealand headlines around the world.

Why not? New Zealand could once again be the mouse that roars. Shaking the world to its senses.

We need to give this matter urgency, because children are dying every day.

It’s futile to debate who is right or wrong, Israel or Hamas. Just act on behalf of the innocent children caught in the middle. While we watch.

John Harris, Herne Bay.

Passport change is truly pathetic

With everything going on in the world, we also have the continual pettiness of this Government with their obvious agenda to wipe much of our indigenous people’s culture off the map. Their latest effort - to change the cover of a New Zealand passport - is truly pathetic.

My New Zealand passport is due for renewal next year and I will be renewing it while I can still have one with Aotearoa above the “New Zealand” part on the cover. I want to be part of a society that embraces different cultures, not one that wants to be beige and boring.

The good news is, with the many faux pas this motley crew keep making, I doubt if we’ll see them re-elected. Unfortunately, the many backflips mean that whoever gets in next will spend far too long wasting their time sorting the mess out.

J. A. Wallis, Blockhouse Bay.

I agree with Peters

Thank you for the piece in the Herald (July 27) about “Careless immigration”.

I totally agree with Winston Peters and his comparison of New Zealand and the immigration crisis in Europe.

This is a crisis, we need someone to stand up and tell the truth, as Winston does.

Personally, I am terrified by what is happening in the United Kingdom.

If nobody makes a stand, New Zealand will sink as the UK currently is doing.

It is offensive to ignore your own people. The riots have started in the UK. How long before we follow suit?

Fiona Helleur, Milford.

And so do I

As an immigrant myself to New Zealand, I agree with Winston Peters 100%.

To all those bleeding hearts, do-gooders and social engineers, take a trip to Europe or America and see the mess, crime and lowering of standards. And if you are keen to know more, speak to the locals about their feelings. In some cities, you would not believe your eyes that you are actually in Europe.

I hope Peters is not a “lone voice in the wilderness”.

Ashley Mall, Mt Albert.