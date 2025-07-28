Advertisement
Premium

Letters: It’s time to remove GST from food products to relieve the cost of living

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Is it time to remove GST from butter? Photo / Getty Images

Letters to the Editor

Time to remove GST from food products

Fran O’Sullivan is to be congratulated for her article in the Herald (July 26) and the amazing suggestion that to remove the 15% GST on certain foods would relieve the cost of living for thousands of struggling New Zealanders.

She gives examples of

