Simon is fully aware that New Zealand is trying to climb out of a recessionary hole and has been coping with over 20 years of systemic underfunding in core services. Add to that rising unemployment and predictions that inflation won’t decline until 2025, and his template for a better standard of living seems, well, a touch naive.

Simon has always been a fierce advocate for mitigating climate change through sustainable business practices, so I doubt he would support New Zealand increasing its GDP through mineral extraction (like Australia), or oil production, (like Norway).

His dream of a circular economy is attainable, but instead of envying what Scandinavian countries are doing, we should affirm and support our innovative businesses successfully contributing to New Zealand’s future through the ICT sector and eco-friendly technologies.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Why crime rate is rising

Is it any wonder we have a rising crime rate when we look at our history.

Over the past decade or two we have gone all liberal. We stopped the strap and cane at schools, Sue Bradford successfully introduced the anti-smacking legislation so that discipline in the home was also now compromised and the rot started to set in.

Parents couldn’t discipline children physically so had to resort to verbal admonitions. Many parents are not that good at that and for some it became yelling matches and others buying the child off with bribes and favour. As many parents tried to be popular with their children their culture of entitlement grew and with it, crime.

Crime started to rise. Penalties were weak. At one previous election a question was asked if the population wanted more attention to crime or similar wording. The result was overwhelmingly yes.

Labour was elected and Phil Goff became Minister of Justice. He did nothing, and nothing about the rising crime. As national chairman of Neighbourhood Support NZ at the time, I even met with Goff for a little government support but received no help from him. Labour also allowed single mothers not to name the father of their child, thereby helping create fatherless families and for men to not take responsibility for their children, all adding to the breakdown of family life.

With family breakdowns, we seemed to get increasing crime. The Three Strikes legislation was introduced but was dismantled by Labour before it had time to show promise and now there are opportunities for criminals to get discounted sentences because of their “upbringing” or deprived childhood.

Helping our crime wave along is the “crime instructor” in the lounge of every house showing violent crime movies and videos with monotonous regularity to help de-sensitise already vulnerable youth. To those of you who say Three Strikes legislation or boot camps won’t work, it will take a decade or more to see the results.

The causes of increasing crime did not happen overnight. Nor will the cure, so stop expecting that they will.

Bill Gibson, Kawerau.

MPs’ standards

Bruce Cotterill is absolutely correct (Weekend Herald, Jun 22). The standards that our MPs set themselves in behaviour and dress, especially within the parliamentary debating chamber, are vital in setting similar standards for our society.

The recent behaviour of several MPs sadly reflects a drop in what is remotely acceptable. Those MPs should remind themselves that they are paid by the taxpayer, who expect solid practice. If this is not acceptable then they should find another job.

Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

Razor’s edge

In reply to Reg Dempster’s letter in Wednesday’s Herald re the selection of Crusaders rather than Blues for the All Blacks, yes the Blues did win the competition this year, but it took them 20 years to do it, whereas the Crusaders won it seven times in a row.

Maybe that was why Razor picked them. Let’s at least give him a chance to do what he feels is the right thing in picking his team, as I’m sure he will get a fair bit of advice from all the armchair critics. He certainly has a lot more experience at the game than a lot of the know-it-alls who watch from home.

Diane Jones, Omokoroa.

All Blacks disservice

On Monday night at 5.30pm thousands of New Zealanders tuned in to Sky Sports to hear the announcement of the first All Blacks squad for 2024.

Up until that moment I had been an admirer of Dame Patsy Reddy due to her contribution to New Zealand, including time as our Governor-General. For some reason Dame Patsy chose to address the nation in Māori for quite some time and followed with a very brief message in English.

Did she misread the script? This was to be an introduction to the naming of a group of mixed-race aspiring athletes, who are to represent all of New Zealand in upcoming test matches against England and Fiji.

Surely this was her opportunity to help ease current relations between cultures in our wonderful country, rather than make it worse. Recently we were told that 20% of New Zealanders now identify as Māori.

That is fabulous and not surprising. Not noted was the fact that the 80% of us who do not identify as Māori have lots of very dear friends and relatives who are Māori, Pacific Islanders, Iranians, Fijians, Asians and more. We all were due respect from Dame Patsy on Monday night.

Dame Patsy did a disservice to all of us last night.

John Clark, Whangārei.

Garden maintenance

I fully support correspondent Jo Bowler’s letter (Weekend Herald, Jun 22) highlighting how so many drains are blocked with leaves and other debris especially, in autumn and winter months.

This is due to inadequate council maintenance and yet homeowners just cannot be bothered spending a few minutes themselves outside their homes picking up these leaves and making the drains and our stormwater system more effective.

Another gripe of mine is when either house dwellers (or council staff very occasionally) as the case may be, feel that when one mows the council verge it is acceptable to direct all the grass clipping into the gutters and leave it there to block the drains as they consider this is then someone else’s problem.

This is just laziness and far too much of what we see today. For goodness sake take a pride in your section and surrounds by getting off the couch for a few minutes.

Alan Walker, St Heliers.

A quick word

When growing up in the 1940s and 50s most young people attended boot camps with very little pushback from society. The two major boot camps were home and school and for some, compulsory military training. Most children who grew up under those influences became reliable citizens.

Dick Ayres, Auckland CBD.

Boot camps don’t work, but it’s probably better than Labour’s response of just making excuses (upbringing, bad parents etc, etc) for bad behaviour, ram raids, dairy owner deaths etc. I think if Labour had any plan (especially a fix) we wouldn’t need boot camps now. So instead of telling everyone what doesn’t work, tell us a solution that does, that doesn’t include extra pain or cost for everyone else.

Randel Case, Buckland Beach.

Even before any fancy boot camp programmes are initiated, new entrants will benefit from three proper meals a day and a decent night’s sleep, which usually encourages a more positive attitude.

Fiona Downes, Hobsonville.

Brooke van Velden quotes fiscal responsibility, evidence, time and resources accumulated as reasons why they will proceed with the Covid inquiry as originally intended. In this, she might be commended but doubtless she hopes the outcome will be critical of the Labour Government. Pity they didn’t apply the same standards to the raft of legislation delivered by the previous government similarly designed to uphold the health, safety and wellbeing of the nation. Instead they wrote off six years of earnest effort, at great cost in time, effort and money.

David Hill, Auckland.

The Three strikes law will not “send a clear message to offenders” but rather to the public that their desire for harsher punishment of criminals will be satisfied. Persistent lawbreakers are not deterred by the consequences, they are driven by other complex social factors and fear has little to do with it. But this Government wants to be seen as tough on crime and this is likely a vote-winner, not a crime-reducer.

Barbara Darragh, Auckland Central.

In all the discussion about a new stadium for Auckland and all the grandiose designs no one is telling us how and who is going to build them. The designs are very complicated and futuristic and as far as I can see New Zealand doesn’t have the expertise to build them. It will probably end up a disaster like the rail tunnel to nowhere.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Coventry Cathedral in England was severely damaged in World War II. The decision was made to preserve the ruins. They tell their story in a silent and moving way. A new cathedral was built next to it – a glorious proclamation of hope, defiance and beauty. ChristChurch Cathedral - you can do the same.

Chris Thompson, Rothesay Bay.

Scott Barrett’s appointment as the All Blacks captain is entirely justified. Aside from his excellent leadership and playing skills, the long-term congenial, close and personal contacts between he and Razor lays the essential grounds that will likely lead to a successful partnership.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

It’s massively, incredibly reassuring that there’s a managing director, a chief executive, an executive general manager, a Government minister and a Mayor all over the recent power cut.

Sarah Frost, Onehunga.

Gregor Paul writes about Warren Gatland taking All Blacks secrets to Wales and UK rugby. Given the dismal performances of Wales currently it seems that Gatland has run out of secrets.

