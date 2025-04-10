Peter D Graham, Helensville.

Sort out superannuation

Successive governments have delicately skirted the issue of superannuation eligibility and KiwiSaver contributions, understandably, as these are hardly vote-winners.

However, this is an area where a binding, cross-party agreement could provide the leadership New Zealand needs. The reality is that long-discussed changes must be enacted sooner rather than later, for the greater good of New Zealand and future generations.

It’s time to implement a fair and practical “means test” for superannuation. Those who are financially secure should not rely on taxpayer support to the same extent as those in genuine need. The eligibility age also needs to be extended to 67.

KiwiSaver should also be made mandatory for every New Zealander. Relying on individuals to opt in is insufficient.

Randal Lockie, Rothesay Bay.

Beck for ‘Kiwi of the Decade’

If ever there were a “Kiwi of the Decade”, then Sir Peter Beck of Rocket Lab fame must be a deserved recipient.

While New Zealand is a country noted for “producing” so many high achievers, more often than not they prefer to keep out of the public spotlight. Beck - an entirely self-taught, grassroots enthusiast - has managed to build New Zealand’s most technologically advanced and highly specialised sector that not even our transtasman cousins can compete with.

Beck’s “under-the-radar” financial and technical assistance to a considerable range of Kiwi start-ups and research projects has been remarkable, though typically low-key - if mentioned at all.

In this era when the term “influencer” is so abused and bandied about ad nauseam, Beck’s humble “genius” is as powerful an “influence” I for one could wish upon the young up-and-comers of today. An inspiration to all, and a “real Kiwi bloke” to boot!

Peter Cook, Lynfield.

Rugby and revenue

Gregor Paul’s comprehensive evaluation of the value of Brand All Blacks (Apr 8) rightly questions where the growth in revenue will come from for Rugby NZ in future.

Broadcast is the largest income earner stream and the current negotiations with Sky NZ for 2026 renewal are still stalled. There are many ways to expand the income on Sky’s offer during the Men’s Rugby World Cup year in Australia. The slice and dice of different components of the rugby content mean that some parts could go to other broadcasters like TVNZ or DAZN, including delayed broadcasting/streaming of top games. But there is also time.

NZ Rugby could offer only a one-year (2026) extension to Sky NZ for All Blacks 15s and 7s while Provincial, Māori and Women’s rugby could go to TVNZ, and delayed broadcast/streaming of all Rugby NZ plus highlights could go to DAZN for 2026.

This would give time for the consolidation of potentially one of the biggest players in future – World Rugby’s updated Rugby Pass App.

The options are expanding exponentially – lots of slice and dice to get the right numbers to total up for Rugby NZ.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Manawanui’s capabilities needed

As expected, a court of inquiry has found that HMNZS Manawanui was lost due to human error.

Defence Minister Judith Collins has confirmed that the Government won’t seek a replacement for the ship and intends to put the funding into other areas.

Ironically, the Manawanui’s capabilities were those needed to secure our vital sub-sea infrastructure comprising telecommunications and electricity cables and gas pipelines. Recent events in the Baltic Sea have demonstrated how such infrastructure can be easily damaged by covert activities. The United Kingdom has taken note and recently commissioned a vessel, RFA Proteus, very similar to the Manawanui, for the security of its sub-sea infrastructure. I await the soon-to-be-released Defence Capability Plan with interest.

Murray Dear, Hamilton.

Where’s the accountability?

A $100 million-plus disaster occurs when the HMNZS Manawanui sinks off Samoa on October 6 last year. A report states that it was caused by human error.

The report into the incident goes to some length to praise the rescue efforts, mentioning “Courage in the face of adversity”. No one is held accountable. What sort of inquiry is that? Am I missing something here or is it complete nonsense?

Ian MacGregor, Greenhithe.