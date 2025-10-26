Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Letters to the Editor
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Is the Chase NZ really Kiwi television?

Letters
NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Paul Henry is the host of The Chase New Zealand. Photo / Dylan Coker

Paul Henry is the host of The Chase New Zealand. Photo / Dylan Coker

NZ television

The Chase quiz show is made under licence to an English entertainment company. It has been filmed in an Australian television studio. The chasers are English and Australian.

The quizmaster (Paul Henry) now resides in Palm Springs in the United States and the contestants have to pay

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save