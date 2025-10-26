Letters: Is the Chase NZ really Kiwi television?

After taking ill in Timaru last week, I was admitted to hospital and spent five days in their care.

I have nothing but praise for the doctors, nurses and staff, the treatment I received was outstanding.

Having witnessed first-hand nurses short staffed and run off their feet, I fully sympathise with the industrial action taken.

The Minister of Health must listen and prioritise addressing the issues being raised. These people deserve better.

A truly grateful patient.

Vicki MacLennan, Rothesay Bay.

From the sublime to the ridiculous

The antics of this Coalition Government over the past two years have gone from the sublime to the ridiculous.

The Prime Minister and his Cabinet colleagues seem to spend more time out of the country looking for photo opportunities to rub their noses with every Tom, Dick and Harry whilst back home the country is lurching from one disaster to another?

Top of their job list seems to be searching for money-making opportunities when they exit Parliament either by design or by voters having a gutsful?

Like so many of his predecessors, the charismatic Christopher Luxon arrived at Parliament with a hiss and a roar and appears to be leaving without a whimper?

The ultimate irony would be if his parachute, exit package includes a gift from the Pope of an even larger chair than he gave to King Charles? It is to be hoped that his final act does not include requesting Air New Zealand to reimburse him for any excess baggage charges.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Avocado injuries

With lovely avocados in plentiful supply right now no doubt there will be hundreds of injuries caused by trying to remove the stone, most often by stabbing at it.

As many have found, the avocado generally wins this battle and the stone stays firmly in place, while the person has a trip to the A&E with an injury to their fingers, a hand, thumb or wrist.

A very simple technique, that is injury proof, is to gently squeeze the sides of the half with the stone in it, tip it upside down and if the avocado is ripe the stone will fall out.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Political bedfellows

“Hipkins should stay clear of alliance”.

But he won’t. He is desperate to be PM so he will deal with the devil(s) to make that happen.

I suggest Chloe and Chippy may already be in lock step.

Murray Reid, Matamata.

Shrinking middle class

Much like New Zealand‚ Australia, Canada, and the EU countries have a shrinking middle class losing their numbers to the growing poverty class, lessening their country’s ability to both export and import caused by expensive energy costs, higher taxes and tighter regulation.

Additionally, two of the EU’s largest exporters Germany and France are struggling with both political and economic turbulence.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

NPC final

Nice attempt Otago ... boys! Well done Canterbury men!

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

War on drugs

If Mr Trump wishes to solve the drug problems in the US, why does he not move against those people taking the drugs - instead of those he regards as supplying them.

No demand = no supply. Simple.

Martin Adlington, Browns Bay.

Wild weather

It is very distressing to read of the damage to many areas of New Zealand caused by last week’s powerful winds. “The worst damage in 25 years of farming” say North Canterbury locals. (October 25).

Unfortunately, this is just the start of a very difficult future with so little effort being made to reduce emissions here and overseas.

The number of trees brought down across the motu, causing massive damage, including the tragic death of a Wellington doctor, simply out for a walk, should cast doubt on the wisdom of tree planting, especially of pines, as carbon sinks to mitigate some of our emissions. There is little point if the trees are at future risk of future destruction.

We really must face the fact that we have no alternative but to reduce our use of fossil fuels.

Linda McGrogan, Taupō.