Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Letters to the Editor
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Is it time for a grand coalition between National and Labour?

Letters
NZ Herald
6 mins to read

Former Prime Minister Jim Bolger at home in Waikanae. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Prime Minister Jim Bolger at home in Waikanae. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Letter of the week

Time for statesmanship politics

The tributes to former Prime Minister Jim Bolger have been united in one theme — he was a leader unafraid to put the nation ahead of his party. Perhaps that’s a lesson our current politicians could take to heart.

Today, we face

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save