Coralie van Camp, Remuera.

Kiwi PMs at military parade

I was horrified to learn that Sir John Key, a man I used to admire, turned up at the military and dictatorship showcase in China recently.

Why on Earth would any thinking person, especially a former Prime Minister of New Zealand, attend such an obscene display of unbridled military intimidation and unelected power!

I hope it was made very clear to the Chinese that Key was travelling as a private citizen. Of course, Helen Clark’s attendance was entirely to be expected – after all, as Prime Minister she used her host’s ideology as an exemplar.

All in all, I found that once this event was reported in the New Zealand Herald, it felt as if this news had appeared out of nowhere. It was very much a shock to me!

I was more than a little disturbed by the belated revelation. To me, their attendance was a very odd decision – especially considering the presence of Putin, Xi, Lukashenko and Kim Jong Un all in the same lineup.

That’ll make a nice photo for their respective mantelpieces!

Roger Hawkins, Herne Bay.

China’s military parade

I totally disagree with Bruce Tubb’s assertion about two of our former Prime Ministers attending China’s military parade. He misses the point completely. Helen Clark and Sir John Key should be given medals.

They were both astute enough to build strong connections with China.

Imagine New Zealand without the prosperity we all enjoy from our farmers selling milk powder to China, our biggest trading partner. Although Helen Clark was Labour, and John Key National, both shared the same vision in regards to China. In my view, two of our best Prime Ministers ever.

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay.

Greener fields

Our Prime Minister and the Housing Minister both call for more rural land to be opened up for green fields housing development. My brother-in-law was a potato farmer in the green fields of Pukekohe.

Green fields which have become a reflection of Joni Mitchell’s starkly descriptive song, Big Yellow Taxi, with the line, “they paved paradise and put up a parking lot”. Doubling down, she also sang, “That you don’t know what you got till it’s gone”. What’s not to understand here?

Yes, upgraded infrastructure under existing Auckland suburbs is more expensive and less clear about who will pay. But, in a country notorious for its public transport failures, too few people spread over too wide an area, why would we not now build high-rise houses alongside all those soon-to-come-onstream, bright and beautiful new underground rail stations?

For an example that worked, take a look at urbanisation around Auckland’s New Lynn transport hub.

Nigel Meek, Raglan.

More stupid statements

The most recent comment by Te Pāti Māori MP Mr Ferris is just another stupid statement in a line of similar stupid statements that he has made since being elected as an MP.

Keep up the good work, Mr Ferris, as every time that you make a stupid statement it has the effect of making the Te Pāti Māori mission even more irrelevant.

At least a spokesperson, but notably apparently not the leaders, of Te Pāti Māori stated that they did not condone his comments.

Mike Baker, Tauranga.

Foreign property buyers

If a wealthy foreigner buys a $15 million mansion in, say, Queenstown (now made as easy as falling off a log) and immediately rents it out to his mates back home or even to local New Zealanders, then his country’s economy benefits, not ours.

Auckland is already dotted with mansions and large parcels of land which are snapped up by foreigners either exclusively for their compatriots or are rented, in some cases leased, to New Zealanders, and the same transfer of money from our economy into theirs rolls on. Simple arithmetic to all but politicians, it would seem. The reason why currently there isn’t enough money to go round is staring them in the face.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Māori wards

Māori are well represented in local body politics. But if some feel the need for Māori wards as being a more assured entry to council, simply because they’re not committed enough to put themselves up for election in their general ward (as has often proven to be so), then those particular people may not be deserving of the privilege and responsibility of holding a position on council.

It should be kept in mind that councillors in a Māori ward represent the entire community. To deflect accusations of being undemocratic, any nationality can stand in a Māori ward. But let’s be realistic – it’s about Māori.

After the signing of the Treaty, Governor Hobson proclaimed: “He iwi tahi tatou” (we are now one people). That sentiment is undermined by two-tier council representation.

We must face life together as one, for the benefit of all. Besides which, to encourage separate categorisation inevitably escalates beyond the initial well-intentioned gesture.

William Chambers, Taupō.

Nurses on strike

Staffing shortages and patient safety appear to be at the heart of the nurses’ current industrial action. The Government must take immediate, constructive steps to resolve these issues, or risk further jeopardising both our already struggling health system and the well-being of the New Zealand public.

I also understand that many nursing graduates are unable to secure positions in our hospitals. Surely increasing budgets to employ more staff would help relieve the pressure. Is that too simple a solution –or simply the obvious one?

Randal Lockie, Rothesay Bay.

A quick word

We seem to be sorely lacking any statesmen.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Apart from an apology from Te Pāti Māori, will Tākuta Ferris apologise for his racist remarks?

Ian Doube, Rotorua.

When you see a double-decker bus entering the Upper Harbour Highway at Greenhithe, in peak morning traffic, with only one person per level on it, you can’t help but wonder – where did it all go wrong?

Glenn Forsyth, Rangatira Park.

Kudos to Judith Collins for undertaking a secret trip to Ukraine and conveying the key message, “our support for Ukraine remains steadfast.” Thank you.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Nuclear energy in New Zealand just isn’t for us, despite what Malcolm Johnson of Cambridge suggested (September 4). Despite his safety mitigation argument, there have still been accidents, and they have all been destructive. We don’t need a nuclear accident on our island; the repercussions are just not worth thinking about.

John Ford, Taradale.

Luxon and Brown don’t understand that Auckland already has Greenfields – it’s called Northland. Taking rural land for homes because your voters don’t want neighbours above them and around them in their leafy suburbs would be destroying New Zealand’s productive sector. Auckland has spread far enough. If these two get their way, Northlanders will be spending hours in the future trying to get through the place.

Richard Cole, Waipū.

Gregor Paul’s tribute to Ardie Savea is well-recognised and well-earned. And Gregor is right that the All Blacks are a vision of what New Zealand could look like if it was driven institutionally, legislatively and socially by a similar culture of inclusivity. All New Zealanders, except the racial separatists, want one nation multiculturalism.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.