Letters: I am disappointed in Auckland FC’s stadium proposal

Ardern abroad

It might be safer that Jacinda Ardern stays away, effectively in exile in the States, while the Covid response she led is analysed.

John Ford, Taradale.

Takapuna Golf Course

I would have thought for wetlands to be effective they would have to be at or near sea level. For the elevated half of the Takapuna Golf Course (minuscule by comparison as wetlands go) well above sea level to be converted into wetlands would be much like having a sponge elevated on a platform and once full to the brim much like a visa debit card, would leak in vast quantities out the top bottom and sides. In terms of flooding the surrounding lowlands at sea level, in reality, we would be back to square one.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Trump’s tariffs

The imposition of 25% tariffs to key allies Japan and Korea will be music to the ears for China. These two powerful countries could well switch allegiance from the United States to China. If so, this could be a real shake up for geopolitical alliances in that region?

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay.

Influencers for hire

Tim Rose’s (July 8) article about the Auckland City Council hiring “influencers” to get people to stop using their cars was interesting. In my 80 years I have never heard of the 10 named “influencers”.

I look forward to those 10 people publicly stating they never drive their cars to and from work, or during their free time when getting around.

P. Harlen, Mount Maunganui

Māori businesses

The excellent article by Joseph Los’e (July 8) was a refreshing recognition of the thriving Māori economy. Perhaps Mr Los’e could elaborate by telling us more about why Māori businesses are doing better. Both business and government could learn from the Māori business model. I would be interested to know the Māori pay gap between men and women as well as between management and workers.

John Caldwell, Howick.

Safer society

Anne Martin wonders what we can do to return to a safer society. I would suggest that we start off by recognising that what we call “basic human rights”, are in fact, the privileges of living in a civilised society and that these privileges should be matched up with obligations.

Any statement or action implying that someone has a right or entitlement to something should also carry with it an obligation to behave as a member of a civilised society.

It always upsets me when I walk through a hospital and see lots of signs headed “patient rights” without it being matched by a statement pointing out that patients and visitors are obliged to behave and not threaten staff or disturb other patients.

It should also point out that if they are not prepared to live up to their obligations they will be removed from the hospital.

Similarly, people living in subsidised housing or even a rental house should have it made clear that they are obliged to keep it clean and well-ventilated and not damage anything and that non-compliance will lead to losing the privilege.

Making people realise that entitlements are actually privileges might be a good way to start.

Bryan Leyland, Pt Chevalier.