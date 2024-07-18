That’s why there’s more zealous deregulation, cultural warfare and dismantling of public services than is usual for a National Government. You can see the moderates in National are increasingly uncomfortable with this hard turn to the right.

Next election, it’s quite likely a Labour and Green coalition will win back power given the very rocky road we are on.

Honestly facing up to climate change and growing economic unfairness will then be back on the table. For the Labour Party, finding their progressive mojo again will be imperative if they’re not to be overtaken by a dynamic Green Party co-led by Chlöe Swarbrick.

Short-term self-interest is not going to prepare us for the onslaught of climate change and a rapidly changing world. I think enough voters are now paying attention.

Jeff Hayward, Auckland Central.

Taking responsibility

At what stage does a new Government take responsibility for the economy, rather than blaming it on the previous lot?

We’re closing in on a year in power and the economy is getting worse. How many businesses will shut and how many people will be unemployed before the Government acts? To date, we have witnessed a mishmash of policy which was cobbled together to keep three different parties happy, with no coherent plan and the result is the economy tanking.

The quality of politicians across the Act and NZ First parties is possibly the lowest this country has ever witnessed and to see David Seymour as acting PM is embarrassing given his one-man mission to divide New Zealand.

The exodus of our youngest and brightest continues to grow and who can blame them. Today we started meeting our climate emissions target on developing new technology, this isn’t a plan it’s like going to the casino and hoping you get lucky.

Paul Kenny, Auckland.

Power shock

Why is it necessary for New Zealand, with an estimated population of 5.3 million people, to have 39 electricity retailers? Until 2020, Britain, with a population of over 67 million, had a mere six electricity retailers controlling 100% of the market. With the introduction of new players, the big six’s market share has since fallen to 70%.

Our big four, Contact, Genesis, Mercury (now including former TrustPower customers) and Meridian, each have between 12% and 26% of the market – say at least 60% in total, albeit Mercury is stated to have the lion’s share at 26%.

Rationalisation of the industry would be hugely beneficial to consumers. For a start operational overheads would be slashed considerably, effectively reducing the cost of electricity to the market.

And potentially there would be a saving to taxpayers as with the lower cost of energy the current electricity subsidy could be removed. Otherwise, the current logic escapes me; everyone wants a finger in the pie to the detriment of consumers.

Paul Hickford, West Auckland.

Climate change

So Climate Change Minister Simon Watts wants to “make sure climate policies don’t interfere with economic growth”. Doesn’t he realise that the relentless pursuit of economic growth, especially over recent decades (despite a growing awareness of what was happening to the planet), is what actually drives temperature rise?

He/the coalition Government is fortunate to have been voted in by the right-leaning majority, who don’t quite believe that New Zealand makes a damaging contribution to global climate change because of its very small size (and therefore we should be excused), or who by nature prioritise “getting ahead” and making a profit and growing personal wealth.

The aim is not to collapse the economy. But we simply must cut back our greenhouse gas emissions, develop sustainable alternatives, and make do with less affluence. Globally. Those who at present absolutely do not have enough to live on need help from those who have more than enough – probably done through the tax system.

Barbara Darragh, Auckland Central.