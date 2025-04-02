Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Hospital crisis another example of our ailing health system; politicians’ culture wars

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Is it time to change the New Zealand national anthem? Photo / Getty Images

Is it time to change the New Zealand national anthem? Photo / Getty Images

Letters to the Editor

The poor state of our health system

It is not only Nelson Hospital that is in crisis, it’s everything that pertains to health. GPs have been frustrated for years and one has to agree wholeheartedly that a 15-minute

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand