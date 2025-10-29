Vince West, Milford.

Behind the wheel

With the bad weather we’ve been experiencing, drivers are often told to “drive with care” and “drive to the conditions”.

I have always thought that both of these reminders should be built into every driver and an integral part of learning to drive.

Maybe we should be reminded constantly to drive as if we were sitting our driving test. Much of the driving I see would result in an automatic fail.

Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

Who wants a CGT?

There will be some in the Labour camp who think a capital gains tax (CGT) is fabulous, especially when it is sold along the lines of GP visits. That would always curry favour with some.

Ultimately, though, New Zealanders just don’t want a capital gains tax. The tax will raise no money of any substance and the eligibility criteria will be well fought out by everyone’s accountant.

All I can say is good luck with getting it across the line.

John Ford, Taradale.

More advice needed?

The newly announced CGT of the Labour Party will not be inflation indexed according to Chris Hipkins. This means that business owners will end up paying taxes on the inflationary value increase of their commercial premises. In light of the huge inflation that occurred during the party’s last reign, it’s quite conceivable that the majority of the tax will be due to the increased value due to inflation rather than genuine capital gain.

One suspects more thinking and tax-expert advice is urgently required.

Lucas Bonne, Unsworth Heights.

Other tax options

Chris Hipkins is putting his chances of governing at risk by proposing “a limited capital gains tax”, having just two years ago ruled it out.

However, the current and predicted levels of government social welfare and pensions expenditure, in the mid to longer term, is generally agreed to be unsustainable, so that a search for other forms of revenue is entirely appropriate.

The public’s support for a CGT is finely balanced in recent polling, but missing in any of the current conversation is a broad debate of all the other alternative taxation options. These include the more palatable choices of modest increases of GST, licensing fees and stamp duties.

Also, a reintroduction of estate duties would recognise that the baby boomers have had it so good that perhaps it is time for a shift of their accumulated wealth to younger, less-privileged generations.

Larry. N. Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

AI for everything

A recent suggestion by Erica Stanford states that AI could be used by teachers to mark all students’ work by 2030 (Herald 17/10). Why not take the next logical step and get students to use AI to mark their own work, further alienating teacher-pupil interaction?

Bernard Walker, Mt Maunganui.

Wind’s force

Today, while sitting at my table, I saw the ferocious bending of our trees. It was magnificent.

When the wind speed doubles, its energy increases by two cubed, which equals eight times.

That is why strong winds do so much damage.

Keith Duggan, Browns Bay.

Act’s selfie

A full-page Act Party ad in the Herald (Oct 28), rousing the privileged troops, stomping on the rest of us - cuts, cuts, cuts - what a gang of bullies!

There is no effort shown towards harmony in our communities or care and understanding of the people who live there - their families, their history and dedication to our country; nor to progress made over recent decades towards unity as New Zealanders by responsible politicians and their parties.

Where are the ideas and plans for a caring, cohesive society that acknowledges and respects our history?

Clearly none of that “matters” to Act ... they have succumbed to the “selfie”.

Janette Anderson, Paeroa.

Great read

What a wonderful Travel magazine this week. Congratulations. I am saving it to read at leisure with all the inspirational travel ideas and articles.

Kerri Friar, Tauranga.