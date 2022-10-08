Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Hepatitis A from berries, Government surplus, Will Ellis' accusers atone?

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Peter Ellis with his lawyer, Judith Ablett-Kerr QC, contemplate what's next after an application for his pardon was refused by the Governor-General in 2001. Photo / New Zealand Herald

Peter Ellis with his lawyer, Judith Ablett-Kerr QC, contemplate what's next after an application for his pardon was refused by the Governor-General in 2001. Photo / New Zealand Herald

One question that has not been posed or answered with respect to contracts awarded to the Mahuta/Ormsby family is: how many did they fulfil prior to Nanaia assuming ministerial responsibilities? If the consultancies can show

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand