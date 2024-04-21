Team New Zealand unveils their third AC75, named Taihoro.

Why not help home buyers?

Despite my attempts, I find it impossible to understand the logic of the National-led Government’s housing policy as espoused by Housing Minister Chris Bishop.

There is so much emphasis on landlord investment as opposed to home ownership - and with the Government reintroducing interest rate deductions for these investors, this is very much at the expense of home buyers, who are disadvantaged accordingly.

I don’t think that it would be drawing too long a bow to say many tenants are would-be home buyers, if only they could compete - and with this in mind, the list of those requiring rental properties is a distortion.

In a nutshell, for every residence purchased for home ownership by a rental tenant, the requirement for a rental property is reduced.

Tax deductions on interest will again result in hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue for the Government, while home ownership does not cost the Government a cent - apart from which, the societal benefits for those who long for a stake in home ownership as opposed to a lifetime of renting are incalculable.

Children’s education and bonds with their peers are foremost in mind. Moving houses often means moving schools - and under David Seymour’s new criteria of termination without a reason needing to be provided, the disruption and stress on families cannot be overestimated. New Zealand has become a divided society - the haves and the have-nots - no wonder so many are leaving for foreign shores. Can you blame them?

This is a Government obsessed with clawing back every dollar it can, which is completely at odds with the aforementioned hundreds of millions in tax deductions allocated for rental property investors.

At the risk of being cynical, the only reason I can see for the Government to encourage landlords over home ownership is that the landlords will be National voters, captured by the lure of these tax deductions, with the promise of tax-free capital gain in the future.

Not to put too fine a point on it, the winners of the 2023 New Zealand election were the lobbyists and their client bases.

Pauline Sommerville, Waiheke Island.

Clockwork service

Taking stock of roles in the public service is essential if we are to keep finances in check.

The fact that most departments have vacant roles demonstrates that the bureaucracy is bloated and is not required. Managers reporting to managers is wasteful and not necessary.

Less is more, as the saying goes, and having faith in those doing the work on the ground without middle management interfering is always better. Fill the roles with actual teachers, nurses, police, roading contractors, builders, social workers and mental health support workers and the place will simply run itself like clockwork.

John Ford, Napier.

Non-capital punishment

Matthew Hooton makes some good points about public sector spending, but he is off the mark with some comments (NZ Herald, April 19).

He is a bit premature with remarks about the supposedly low number of redundancies because public sector staff cuts have only just started - there are still many more to come. For example, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is still working through a second round of voluntary redundancy, no doubt with other non-voluntary redundancies to follow.

He refers to getting rid of 3000 “Wellington bureaucrats” but fails to mention the job losses affect a wide range of workers, including lawyers, librarians and engineers. Also, the job cuts are not just in Wellington.

It would be great to see a breakdown of where the redundant public sector workers live. I’d guess at least 30 per cent live outside Wellington, so the flow-on effects will be felt around the whole country.

Hooton infers the required savings will come from job cuts alone. He doesn’t mention that the savings will also come from cuts to other areas of expenditure such as training, travel, IT and whole projects.

Cheryl Clarke, Warkworth.

Low productivity

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr says low productivity is the “bane” of New Zealand. Productivity is the sole responsibility of both CEOs and proprietors.

Of course it’s unrealistic to think our business leaders could be as clever or hard-working as say, Bulgarian or Albanian business leaders, who outshine ours so comprehensively, but surely we are able to do better than we currently are?

Low productivity is causing homelessness, inequality and a population fleeing to Australia.

Mark Nixon, Remuera.

Identity crisis

The view I have had of Team New Zealand’s new boat, Taihoro, does not show a single piece of evidence that it has connections with New Zealand other than its name.

I cannot see the words “New Zealand”, nor can I see the nation’s flag on this boat. Most international viewers of the boat are unlikely to automatically recognise the name as Māori and, therefore, New Zealand’s boat in the America’s Cup competition.

So why should the team expect New Zealanders to give whole-hearted support to a campaign which, by rights, should be sailed in New Zealand waters?

Vicky Williamson, Cockle Bay.