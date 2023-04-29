Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Heather du Plessis-Allan, bulk buying and tax inequities

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
To get serious about saving money on fruit and vegetables, what we did as families decades ago, was buy from the wholesale City Markets. Photo / Supplied

To get serious about saving money on fruit and vegetables, what we did as families decades ago, was buy from the wholesale City Markets. Photo / Supplied

Letter of the week:

Bulk buying saves cash and the environment

To get serious about saving money on fruit and vegetables, what we did as families decades ago, was buy from the wholesale City Markets.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand