Derek Paterson, Sunnyhills.

Bishop’s behaviour hits the wrong note

I have always had a lot for respect for Chris Bishop, he appears to be a thinking politician, but his outburst at the Aotearoa Music Awards revealed a deeply ingrained prejudice, which has no place in the governance of our country.

No one complains when other cultures are waving flags or displaying insignia at celebratory events – from the passion of the Tongans at rugby matches to the enthusiasm of the British at weddings and coronations. Yet an amazing performance from an exceptionally talented Māori musician that celebrates his language, culture, and history is described as “crap”. Shame on you, Chris Bishop.

J L Jones, Devonport.

Exercising free speech

Fabulous thing free speech, Stan Walker can say whatever he wants, and so can Chris Bishop.

Mark Young, Ōrewa.

Act against boy racers

Why weren’t the police ready for the Levin boy racers? Why weren’t road blocks put up in and out of Levin? Not hard to do.

Inspect all vehicles and if they don’t comply with WOF, impound them immediately. They can walk home.

Were the police afraid of violating the hoons’ rights?

Where is Crusher Collins when we need her?

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Flatlining Super bill

The report by Matthew Hooton (May 30) regarding New Zealand’s Superannuation mentions an “Exploding Welfare Bill”!!

Well, from the information available online, in 2017, New Zealand’s Super was around 5% of the nation’s GDP. And in 2024, New Zealand’s Super was around (drum roll)... 5% of the nation’s GDP.

Hardly exploding. More flatlining, I would say.

Larry Tompkins, Waiuku.

A new Covid threat

A new Covid variant - NB.1.8.1 - is sweeping across Asia and is now in America. When it arrives here - as it inevitably will - let us hope that the Government has learned lessons from our previous brush with Covid and that the new Deputy Prime Minister will take charge of handling the outbreak. Then we may all rest easy.

David H Fisher, Howick.

Memories of Smith and Caughey’s

I find it hard to explain the horror and sadness I feel, along with many hundreds of others, the closure of Smith and Caughey’s.

For decades, they have been the standard of shopping we are all so proud of. I do not live in Auckland, but whenever in Auckland, it meant one could visit Smith and Caughey’s every time.

The variety of clothes for men women and children; their superb selection of elegant china, and glassware, shoes, everything one might want, including being fitted for a good bra. Service was great, assistants had pride in their work, and the tea rooms were a great meeting place for friends and family.

Margaret Murray-Benge, Bethlehem.

Ready for Seymour

Throughout his political career, David Seymour, our new Deputy Prime Minister, has been consistent in exhibiting not only his monumental ego but his overinflated opinion of his self-importance to the New Zealand public.

Sadly, over the recent 18 months of what could or maybe should have been a reasonably successful coalition Government, these attributes have resulted in derailing the valiant attempts by the other two parties in the coalition.

Between his efforts in regards to the school lunch programme, the Treaty Principals Bill and now his efforts to streamline regulations, he has stymied any efforts to focus on the economy, health or the other issues that need urgent Government attention.

However honourable his intentions may be, his inability to calmly and rationally explain those intentions has led to rancour and distrust rather than harmony and goodwill as we navigate these uncertain times.

As he assumed the office of Deputy Prime Minister, my guess is that Christopher Luxon and Winston Peters were quietly humming New Zealand’s National Anthem and meditating on the title of the song - God Defend New Zealand.

Dunstan Sheldon, Hamilton.