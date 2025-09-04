Because they have less disposable income, they are not buying and retail businesses are suffering – even closing – as a result.

Some of our leaders need to take their heads out of the clouds and remember their responsibility to the people whose welfare they were elected to protect.

Anne Martin, Helensville.

Room to build trust

The Government’s planning shake-up begs a bigger question: where is the vision for Auckland?

Rules, intensification and infrastructure are not just technical debates. They shape how we live, work and move. Yet Aucklanders lack a trusted place to weigh choices or debate trade-offs.

Cities like London, Stockholm and Singapore have created “urban rooms”, civic spaces where models, maps and exhibitions spark open discussion about the future.

Auckland deserves the same. An urban room would build trust, improve decisions and give people real influence. Without it, we risk planning by stealth and losing the chance to shape a world-class city.

Ben van Bruggen, The Urban Room Foundation, Parnell.

MLEs a failed policy

Erica Stanford’s claim that the Modern Learning Environment (MLE) was a failed experiment is rubbish. An experiment is an operation carried out under controlled conditions and constantly monitored. This never happened. MLEs are not a failed experiment, they are a very expensive failed policy of the National Party. It’s as simple as that.

Steve Berezowski, Gisborne.

Bring back the tours

I strongly disagree with Gregor Paul (September 3). I, for one, am looking forward to the nostalgia of getting up at 3am to support the All Blacks against the mighty Bokke in a four-match test series. I look forward to the epic battles against provincial teams that are literally Springboks trials. The stories of old are the stuff of legends.

The Rugby Championship that Gregor Paul champions is boring. Since 2012, New Zealand have won it 10 times, Australia once and South Africa twice. Compare that to the near 150-year-old Six Nations (originally as the Home Nations Championship in 1883 and France joining to make it the Five Nations in 1910). Since 2012, Wales have won it four times, Ireland five times, England three and France twice. It’s those sorts of results that would make most people call a real competition.

The only issue I have with the South African tours is that it is only limited to South Africa. New Zealand Rugby, Munster is calling, Llanelli is calling, Twickers is calling. Bring back the six-week tours.

Kent Millar, Blockhouse Bay.

Support for nuclear energy

Predictably, correspondents this week focused largely on nuclear energy risks. The electorate has been conditioned by a number of high-profile failures. Successive administrations have fuelled this stigma of fear and misunderstanding.

Energy demands for data centres and AI are 24/7 and growing exponentially. New Zealand does not possess energy resilience and does not have energy security defined as reliable, sustainable and affordable.

The energy landscape is changing rapidly. New Zealand has a developing problem by depending largely on renewables.

Seismic risk can be mitigated by incorporating Kiwi-invented base isolation technology in any nuclear plant’s construction. Wellington Hospital and Te Papa employ such technology.

Nuclear plants safely generate more than 70% of France’s electricity supply. China accounts for 29 of the 57 nuclear plants presently under construction globally.

Modern nuclear plants are significantly safer in their operation, eliminating operator risk, responsible for at least two high-profile accidents.

Shane Jones is courageous and to be congratulated for a policy rethink based more on logic and less on emotion.

Malcolm Johnson, Cambridge.

Backing for house buyers

Publicity is being given to the naysayers who do not want overseas investors in New Zealand. Shock, horror, they may buy our most expensive houses!

Logic would tell us that this is not going to impact first-home buyers at all – even the average family. These people are not going to be buying $5 million-plus properties.

Let’s support the Government in its efforts to attract overseas money to help the economy grow, thereby providing jobs for those who want and need them.

Janet Boyle, Ōrewa.

Ex-PMs’ poor judgment

The attendance of Helen Clark and Sir John Key at Xi Jinping’s military parade indicates an appalling lack of moral judgment and acumen.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.