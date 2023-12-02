Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis talk of a “broad mandate” to govern New Zealand. But 38 per cent of New Zealand voters does not equal a “broad mandate”.

Despite their small percentage of support, National and its coalition partners are setting about making sweeping and immediate changes. For example, repealing Smokefree legislation, disestablishing Te Aka Whai Ora Māori Health Authority, pulling out of climate change initiatives, and reducing the size of increases to benefits.

Some of these initiatives had made international headlines for their bravery and forward-thinking.

I am shocked and disappointed about these rash moves, and I suspect a good proportion of the other 62 per cent of New Zealanders are too.

These laws and agreements were created to make New Zealanders’ lives better.

It’s a known fact that when you help the vulnerable in society, you help the whole of society.

Virginia Buckland, Mt Albert.

Peace talks difficult

Shane Te Pou’s writing “Violence in Palestine: Is this Justice?” (Herald on Sunday, Nov 26) rather reminds me of the story of the monkey and the lion.

This story centres around a picture of a monkey facing a very angry lion.

The huge stick the monkey is holding is broken. Says the monkey to the lion: “I attacked you with this huge stick and now in anger you have broken it.

“Can we please have a ceasefire, so I can go back into the jungle and get a bigger stick to attack you with as many times as I like?”

The first mandate Hamas has is that they intend to destroy Israel “from the river to the sea”. They have also said there will be “many more 7th Octobers to follow this first one”.

I cannot be critical of Te Pou’s sincere attempts to argue for peace in Gaza. Who would not want that?

But it is almost impossible for Israel to discuss this with Hamas. Especially when Hamas have repeatedly said they intend to destroy one of the only democratic states in the Middle East.

And the only way they can do this is with the many acts of violence they have already perpetrated against Israel.

Michael Walker, Blockhouse Bay.

Cigarettes and tax revenue

A few years ago the big tobacco companies in the US commissioned a study into smoking habits and found that if people did not start smoking by the age of 20 they would never take up the habit. This research underpinned Labour’s smokefree legislation which the new government will cancel.

How can this government claim they want to reduce smoking when in the next breath they tell us they need the revenue to pay for tax cuts. They won’t get the revenue if people don’t buy cigarettes.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central

Why so long?

The new pedestrian underpass at Parnell Train Station began construction in September 2022. It appears to be finally completed and will open in January 2024, nearly a year and a half later. Is it possible to build this any slower and why is it not open now, another month to wait for what? Yet another example of AT efficiency!

Richard King, Epsom

Unpopular author

Harry and Meghan must have high-fived each other with the release of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame.

He’s shown he’s of the same ilk as them, determined to humiliate and destroy members of the Royal Family, other than Harry and Meghan.

He says: ”I’m very aware that I’m quite disliked in Britain.” I’d suggest that is an understatement.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Come get the copper

Chorus say that the installation of their ultra-fast fibre network is complete.

When are they going to come back and remove all their now-redundant overhead copper lines that are cluttering up our streetscape?

Salvage of the copper would probably pay for the job.

Boyd Miller, Hauraki.

Staff v maintenance

If Watercare can allow 41 of its staff, no doubt on good salaries, to be seconded to Three Waters and continue to function adequately why do they need to be returned to their payroll when the money could be spent on repairs and maintenance?

Gavin Baker, Glendowie.

Use Avondale

Why do we need an expensive temporary stadium in central Auckland when we have Avondale racecourse sitting there screaming out for a bit of love and large upgrade repair?

Turn it into a stadium close to trains, bus transport and has parking already.

Chris Mann, Mount Albert.

Use Uni for homeless

Shaneel Lal’s endorsement (Herald on Sunday, Nov 26) of Victoria University students voting overwhelmingly not to attend lectures and that lecture recordings were the most important thing that would support them shows that the physical site of a university has basically been made redundant.

This should be taken advantage of immediately. The universities should now welcome the homeless into the bosom of their campus to fill empty lecture halls and classrooms.

At least that would give some relevance to the existence of a university given the increasingly left-wing leanings of these institutions in recent years.

