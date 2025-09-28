Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Letters to the Editor
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Government got it wrong on Palestine, ‘very disappointing speech by Winston Peters’

Letters
NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Winston Peters spoke at the UN General Assembly in New York on Saturday, where he told the world New Zealand would not back a call for Palestinian statehood at this time. Photo / United Nations

Winston Peters spoke at the UN General Assembly in New York on Saturday, where he told the world New Zealand would not back a call for Palestinian statehood at this time. Photo / United Nations

Government made the wrong call on Palestine

A very disappointing speech by Winston Peters.

To suggest that New Zealand will recognise the Palestinian state when the fighting stops gives the coalition Government plenty of time to consider the consequences of its decision.

It may well please the White House

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save