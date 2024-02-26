The coalition Government is forging ahead with plans to ban gang patches in public.

Ban gang advertising, not just patches

The coalition’s new law banning gang patches is a great idea but there is a problem.

We must not make the same mistakes made with the Whanganui gang patch bylaw of 2009. The Whanganui law failed because it “limited the gangs’ rights to express themselves”.

The solution is to change the wording to make it illegal for criminal organisations to advertise. All advertising by any criminal organisation, including media advertising, signs or social media activity, should be made illegal.

That means any criminal organisation such as the Sicilian Mafia would be prohibited from advertising.

John Caldwell, Howick.

Bottom of the heap

The plan to curb gangs is not so much a gimmick but akin to Custer’s last stand.

Politicians and the community know why young men join gangs. They don’t come from Remuera or Parnell, they are from the poor socio-economic areas where living is hard and the way out of it seems unachievable.

In other words they are looking for an escape and, at the least to them, gangs look like a band of brothers. As this Government promised reform they had to appear to be doing something and banning patches makes for good headlines.

Until we seriously improve the lives and work opportunities for those at the bottom of the heap, gangs will always flourish. It should be remembered idle hands are the devil’s workshop.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Mafia cover

What if gang members now decide to go out in public dressed in bespoke “corporate-style” suits? Then, say, 50 of them attired thus meet up in public, how on earth can the police identify them as gang members associating illegally?

Or maybe the police will assume that any indigenous person now attired in these smart new suits is still a gang member? That could have serious implications.

And, seriously, how is this law going to put an end to organised crime? As far as I know, overseas, the Mafia dress the same as everyone else and they are still very much still in business.

Elizabeth Urry, Devonport.

What about tattoos?

I have a simple question for those intending to push through the gang patch legislation. There are large numbers of patched gang members with a full patch tattooed on their backs.

What is going to happen to them when they walk in public with no covering on the patch?

Mike Wells, Kawerau.

Laborious criticism

Of course the Opposition had to mention that properly dealing with gangs means more pressure on an already stretched police force. And guess who had six years to fix the shortage within the police force.

To most of us, comments like these make them appear as useless as we have been able to witness, with way too much focus on frittering pennies on consultancies, spin doctors and allowing the rift between the criminals and the working class to increase.

Good on National if their current spin gets translated into more properly-trained specialist forces, who hopefully can minimise our present drug peddling and all other associated gang problems.

René Blezer, Taupō.

Rates relief

With rates rises above inflation imposed by most councils over the past few years and seemingly massive rises planned in future years, it is way past time councils collectively demanded another source of funding from central government other than rates.

There are several ways this could occur. (1) Demand that the Government pay rates on all government property. (2) Request an ability to charge a local sales tax (possibly 1 per cent) on all sales within individual council regions or a rebate of 1 per cent of GST currently paid, which would be simpler.

The current system of rates is unsustainable long-term for homeowners and businesses, including renters as rate increases are passed on in rents. Councils have the power to pressure central government and demand action.

Failing changes to our rates system, more and more low- to average-wage earners will be living in tents or on the streets as many do now.

David Little, Whangārei.

Tikanga training

Why do people make such a fuss about attending Māori tikanga courses in NZ?

I would have thought it was a no-brainer that a real estate agent who works with all cultures could only benefit from understanding all ethnic origins (Chinese, Indian, Thai, American, European, Pasifika etc) and people’s needs and desires when selling properties to them.

It seems trite to go to court over an hour and a half mandatory course. Just do it and you may actually learn some understanding about our indigenous population. With 126,000 immigrants entering NZ last year, the range of property buyers is enormous.

Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

TMO debacle

The answer to the TMO debacle in rugby is simple. Each captain gets one challenge to go upstairs, the captain has 10 seconds to make that decision and must indicate the particular incident to review.

The TMO can only go back and review that one incident. This will speed up the game and return control of the game to the referee.

Neil Hatfull, Warkworth.



