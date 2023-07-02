Letters: Fuel taxes, Taylor Swift and the youth facility roof

'There seems to be a widespread lack of gratitude for the fact the Government cut fuel taxes for 15 months.' Photo / Mead Norton

Ungrateful public too quick to forget help

There seems to be a widespread lack of gratitude for the fact the Government cut fuel taxes for 15 months. Turn the clock back to before the cut and the angst over high fuel prices was directed at petrol companies. Worth remembering is the fact that fuel taxes are used on roading in New Zealand. Damage to the national roading network due to continued inclement weather has arguably never been greater. With the additional revenue raised now, potholes might be fixed. People may also start to question whether every trip they make in their cars is absolutely necessary. Children walking to school, for instance, is good for the health of our young people and the environment. Matt Elliott, Birkdale.

Bribes for bad behaviour

I read in the Herald this morning that six more boys are on top of the roof at the youth facility, being bribed down by promises of KFC. It was only a few weeks ago that another six boys were on top of the roof and could only be enticed down with KFC. When will the authorities learn that giving rewards for bad behaviour will only encourage more bad behaviour? Jacqui Furniss, New Plymouth.

Ignore the idiots

Why don’t staff and police just ignore them and leave them there. They’ll come down when they get cold, hungry and tired. No need to have eight police cars there — I’m sure they could be better deployed elsewhere in Auckland on a Saturday night. In case these idiots start fires, maybe leave one fire engine there. If offenders get hosed, tough. Elaine McGlinchey, Kawerau.

Better housing needed

It is true that one size doesn’t fit all. With Auckland being the preferred destination for most migrants, new builds are meeting density. Design-wise, low-income housing has historically been set up with unit titles and basic design and materials used. Human needs are not met — especially, one toilet per household is unsuitable. In fact, migrants come from better-designed homes with space to move around and storage spaces. If people expect community housing, then household structure and numbers should be smaller. Work it out before seeking public housing, after all it is public money that funds these buildings. If recreational space is needed, the Government should build in the regions, for people relying on everything to fit to their needs. Nishi Fahmy, Avondale.

Name suppression is bull

Poachers who left a bull alive and riddled with arrows have been given name suppression. Why? Aged 18 and 22, there should be consequences for their cruel actions. The judge is weak, heartless and incompetent to let these delinquents, who should know better, get away with it. It might only sink in when the judge gets an arrow in the same place. P. Salvador, Hobsonville.

Weak judges turn off juries

If a farmer breaks the tails of cattle, MPI take him to court and correctly there is a prosecution, yet two men shoot arrows into cattle and they are discharged without conviction. This is a continuation of the soft sentencing we have seen over the last few years. I have just received a jury summons and had intended putting my name forward as I have done in the past, even though I am over 65 and it is no longer compulsory. However, there appears to be little point as even if a defendant is found guilty, the sentences are so lenient they are a waste of everybody’s time. I have sent the form back, informing the courts that I will no longer attend and I know many others of my age are doing the same. David Williamson, Invercargill.

Judge needs same treatment

Why are courtroom judges and lawyers able to make excuses and give ridiculous discounts, allowing offenders to leave without convictions? It is crazy! Youths aged 18 and 22 years of age are deemed too immature to know right from wrong, and that is used as a reason not to impose any consequences for their animal cruelty? Research shows that type of offending often leads to cruel acts against humans. What lessons did this pair, plus other youth who know only too well the difference between right and wrong, learn? Or if they do not, then their parents should be held accountable. Where are the consequences? Dead like common sense, values and discipline, I guess! Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

Road cones 1, Mayor 0

As missiles rain down on Ukraine, and France burns, we have our own relentless war in Auckland: Mayor Brown versus his sworn enemies, the road cones. The determined mayor recently continued his fight against the cones by conducting an online poll, hoping no doubt to rally support for his cause. Initial results showed 75 percent like them. Round one to the road cones. James Gregory, Parnell.

An ode to the Aussie banks

There was a young man called Gil, Of banks he’d had his fill, The queues were long, Amongst the throng, And the Aussies had emptied the till. Bev Lorimer, Bethlehem.

Headlights should be on

Will motorists please turn their headlights on when driving at dawn and dusk, especially during winter months? This simple procedure could well save a life; either yours or someone else’s. I would also point out that it costs nothing to do this. Just a flick of a switch. You may think that you can see the road ahead okay without your lights. However, when your lights are on, your vehicle is much more easily seen, especially if you drive a silver, grey or black car. In Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, it is a legal requirement to drive with headlights on at all times — even during daylight hours. This has proved to save lives. Statistics prove that these Scandinavian countries have some of the lowest road fatalities in the world. Maybe we should legislate here if folk won’t do the sensible thing voluntarily? Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay.

Kiwi banks no better

It is necessary to flesh out the picture painted by your correspondent Gil Laurenson, who described accurately the way bank customers get treated. There was an implication that it was only the Australian-owned banks that behave in this way. Regrettably, I can put the record straight. One’s treatment at the hands of KiwiBank staff is indistinguishable from what your correspondent received (from John Key’s bank?). Whether KiwiBank is New Zealand-owned is not, of course, something to which I am privy, but whoever its owners are, they have signed on to a banking-industry pledge of customer contempt which they honour infallibly. We also have accounts with TSB, but we have never darkened their door — we don’t actually know if they have any. Hope springs eternal; if the locally-owned banks decided on a customer service strategy to differentiate themselves from the foreigners, they would be inundated with new customers. Unfortunately, they currently behave just like the foreign banks, as your correspondent described. Bruce Rogan, Mangawhai Heads.

Don’t bin the bins

Reducing the amount of rubbish bins in public places as part of the council cuts is short-sighted (NZ Herald, July 1). A lack of rubbish bins leads to extensive littering which can be hazardous to health and cause safety issues to cyclists and pedestrians, and will lead to an increase in marine pollution. Also, once litter accumulates, the public are less inclined to take their litter home or pick up dog poo, and it encourages fly tipping. As it is, we have a number of diligent community members who regularly and voluntarily pick up litter in public parks and along Tamaki Drive. Taking this rubbish home with them isn’t a realistic option. I think a rethink is needed ... Alison Feeney, Remuera.

Rugby sob story

Gregor Paul’s “The catastrophic news hidden in rugby World League announcement” (NZ Herald app, July 2) sounds like the whining from our political minorities who expect to be looked after first, not last, as is their status. There will be two divisions of 12 nations — a senior and a junior division. The answer to progress to the senior division for second division nations, is to improve enough to beat senior teams and earn that right. Competition was ever thus, Gregor. Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Short & Sweet

On digging up dirt

It’s a good sport, digging up dirt on cabinet ministers. Who is next on the list? Is National getting help from inside the Beehive? B Darragh, Auckland Central.

On fees from fees

Withdrew some cash from the “hole in the wall” in Sydney over the weekend, with the instant conversion amount appearing on my account — naturally with a $12 margin. If I had a business taking a fee from fees even, I would be an instant billionaire too. Glenn Forsyth, Rangatira Park.

On Swift

On one hand, the cost of living woes dominate current thinking. On the other hand, some people are sad they didn’t secure a $1000 or more ticket to see Taylor Swift perform in Australia. Hmm. Nishi Fahmy, Avondale.

On gang attack

The attack by a dozen Black Power warriors on a mentally infirm, middle-aged man demonstrated the outstanding feature of these vermin — cowardice. Graham Steenson, Whakatāne.

On promises

Two letters arrived today from the PM reminding us of their Budget promises! Is this a necessary spending of our taxes? Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

The Premium Debate

Heather du Plessis-Allan: Yes it’s an election year, but crime is no imaginary issue.

Scrap the ridiculous light rail and divert the funds into more prisons. Luxon is right, it’s time we showed compassion for the victims and concentrated on keeping the country safe. You beat people up then go to jail and stay there until you change your ways. Craig M.

Why is the cost of locking up the criminals even a factor to be considered? Society now needs to weigh up the cost of not putting criminals behind bars. Franking paying $192k per year to take a criminal off the street is money well spent. Mark W.

How come a “cultural assessment” can be carried out by looking at an offender’s past to “explain” their offending in order to get a reduced sentence, but past crimes cannot be used to support the prosecutions case as each offence is judged in isolation? Surely, if upbringing, societal events, family history are all fair game for a cultural assessment, then past offending, previous convictions, should also be considered? Sean M.

Good article and there are lots more examples e.g. the 12 gang members beating up one poor guy at McDonald’s for wearing the wrong colour sweater then given incredibly light sentences so it can continue. Enough is enough. Governments must act. Elections are the only time to get governments to act, otherwise they’ll set up a committee to investigate and continue to do nothing. Edwin Z.







