Letters: Free dentistry, dirty politics and college rugby

No easy fix for free dentistry. Photo / 123rf

Let’s show pride in our top teens

Two items appeared in the Herald last week on the importance of pride for our country. Bruce Cotterill (September 2) said his pride in his country is fading, based on the macro issue of disastrous governmental debt management. Earlier, Michael Gifford’s letter (August 29) shared the pride he felt at micro-level events: the Big Sing and the KBB Festival. Social unrest, vehicle and property abuse by young people, and general doom and gloom, have overwhelmed us. From seven decades associating with young people who were suffering from under-achievement, unacceptable behaviour, and low self-esteem, I have many examples where the nurturing of pride works marvels. Best of all, it is contagious. The best of today’s teenagers are extraordinary, reaching levels of accomplishments that exceed those of previous generations. Let us create role models of our best, and give less publicity to our worst. Positive publicity promotes climate change, though of a different sort.

Dave Norris, Mangawhai Heads

Politicians of the past

I am dismayed how “dirty politics” seems to be the flavour of this election campaign. Where are our men and women of honour, as in earlier days? Campaigns then were run on policies with no mudslinging, which made it easy for one to decide which party to vote for. Sadly, this time around those who may be undecided will find it difficult to make a choice, which may result in many not bothering to vote. I hope that politicians will read this warning and take it on board.

Jan Ellin, Milford

No easy fix for free dentistry

I had nearly 30 years of working as a National Health Service orthodontist in the UK. In my last few years, I was deeply involved in work to keep providing free dental treatment to children. PM Chris Hipkins has no idea of the complexities involved. The first hurdle is finding the necessary manpower and the surgeries to provide the care. The next problem is defining exactly what treatment will be provided, and how to target it. The biggest issue is how the dentists are to be remunerated. The UK tried various methods including fee per item, contracts and salaries. None worked. The final problem is how to monitor the quality of care and outcomes. All of the above need an army of bureaucrats and advisers. This from a Government that has failed to deliver on housing, education and other big projects.

Dr Alan Papert, Queenstown

Freedom for some

I understand that all political parties in Aotearoa New Zealand have the right and freedom to launch their campaigns uninterrupted by a noisy rabble — and correctly so. Why, then, does the Freedoms Party feel it has the right and freedom to disrupt Labour’s launch in Auckland? Do the “Freedoms” people understand what that word means? Perhaps they might take a minute to consider why most New Zealanders don’t vote for an organisation that blatantly contradicts its own principles? More homework needed there, folks.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark

Reinstate college rugby on TV

As National pledges to up the standard of the traditional 3Rs, they might consider expanding the curriculum to 4Rs, to include rugby. Our national game is in a sorry state, exacerbated by the college principals’ unfathomable decision to ban TV coverage of First XV matches. This season they have been of an amazing standard, absolutely enthralling and attended by massive crowds. Our 3Rs are certainly in need of attention, but reinstating college rugby to TV would go a long way to getting grassroots footy back where it belongs.

Bary Williams, Sunnyhills

An end to customer service

In the past few days, I have received emails from two companies saying they are making “improvements” to their customers’ experience. The “improvements” seem to consist of increased costs, a reduction in services and reducing the way we can contact them. They could at least be honest and say, “Hello, customers. This is to inform you that you are the least important component in our business. We’re about to turn the screw even tighter and we don’t want you pestering us with emails.”

Anne Martin, Helensville

Bond for immigrant workers

To stop shady immigration scam practices, Immigration NZ should levy a fee of $5000 in advance for each worker the employer wants to bring over to New Zealand. This could be refunded as soon as the specific worker leaves the country after fulfilling the contract.

Sivaswamy Mohanakrishnan, Mt Roskill

Shame over scam victims

“Kiwi pride is taking a battering”, heads Bruce Cotterill’s piece (September 2). Although Cotterill identifies himself as a proud Kiwi, when he reads that our current account deficit as a percentage of GDP is now the worst of all the OECD countries, he says he was embarrassed. What embarrasses me is the way in which incidents of migrant exploitation have tarnished our reputation. While addressing the failings of our multi-layed immigration system, Masud Alum (February 1) posits the government is partly to blame. I agree with him that the government should forthwith attend to the humanitarian needs of the poor victims of the immigration process. We should hang our heads in shame.

Glennys Adams, Oneroa

Cynical property proposal

As an economist, I have been trying to work out the logic behind the National Party’s new policy to allow foreign buyers to purchase homes over $2m. I cannot find any, except that this policy would appeal to the real estate industry and sellers of so-called luxury homes. These are their supporters, after all. But don’t the party strategists realise what this will do to the market? It will increase pressure at the top end, with foreign buyers forcing up the prices. This will mean local buyers will need to buy in the next level down, causing those prices to increase. So it will go on, all the way through the property market, causing all prices to increase. This is a dastardly policy which will hit first home buyers at the end of the chain the hardest. The 15 per cent tax proposed for such foreign purchases will just make the matter worse. As with all taxes, it will just be added to the price. Foreign buyers will be quite happy to pay it to get a foot in the door. My experience overseas this year indicated they are queuing up to do so. We are seen as the last safe haven in a world in turmoil. This National Party policy reeks of opportunism and cynicism.

Russell Armitage, Hamilton

Dangerous minds

In the North Shore Court last week, a teenager before Judge Clare Bennett on blackmailing charges (carrying a sentence of up to 14 years’ imprisonment) was discharged without conviction and with permanent name suppression. Bennett referenced the fact that “the frontal cortex of the brain is still developing in teenagers which can limit their reasoning ability or tendency to think before they act”. These are the very children that this Government wants to be eligible to vote in local and general elections!

Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell

Head knock alarm bells

Yet another alarm bell has just rung over the dangers of repeated head injury giving rise to the neurodegenerative disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Last week, The Journal of the American Medical Association published a report on a large group of young sportspeople who had a history of multiple head knocks and who had died prematurely (no later than 30 years). When their (donated) brains were examined, a staggering 40 per cent already had evidence of CTE. Most of those with signs of CTE were amateurs whose sporting life did not extend beyond playing at high school or university. What is worrying about such findings is the demonstration that CTE can develop at a shockingly early age and is not restricted to older professional male athletes.

Nigel Shaw, Clover Park

Act now on highway protesters

The group who keep persisting with gluing their hands to the major Wellington highway are getting boring now. Perhaps it is time they were charged (with, for example, wasting police time, public nuisance, impeding traffic, reckless behaviour or whatever) and then placed in a facility where they won’t need to be glued, because there are locks.

Colleen Wright, Botany Downs

Short & sweet

On dental care

In a last-ditch desperate measure to win votes, Labour has turned to the tooth fairy, who has extracted for them a TOP party policy which has been in their manifesto for some time.

Gavin Baker, Glendowie

On immigration

It appears that Andrew Little, as Minister of Immigration, has furthered his recognition in my eyes as being a total walking disaster. He should consider emigrating to Australia, which would prove Muldoon’s quip right.

Neville Cameron, Coromandel

On society

Some people have too much money, some people have too little. The people with too much money should give some to the people with too little. So, on that basis, we should vote for the Salvation Army to run the country, but with political clout to fix the contrary politics of National and Labour.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay

On disruption

The Freedoms Party must have forgotten people have freedom to speak, given how much effort they put into stopping others speaking.

Morgan L. Owens, Manurewa

On Braunias

I burst out laughing reading Steve Braunias’ The Secret Diary of the Abominable Peters. I hope there’s a second instalment next Saturday covering some of the minor parties.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth















































































