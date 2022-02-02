Does increasing our low-skilled population merely sustain our low-wage economy? Photo / Supplied, File

New Zealand idle

The quarterly household labour survey results in headlines such as, "Low joblessness adding wage pressure - unemployment tipped to be lowest since 1980s" (NZ Herald, February 1).

More jobs advertised or created does not mean lower numbers of unemployed. The equation just lowers the unemployment rate on paper and figures can be made to tell whatever story is desired.

There are almost 65,000 more working-age people on Jobseeker support than there were four years ago. If a person on a benefit is not "actively seeking work" or is only working one hour a week, they are not counted as unemployed.

Why bring in high numbers of low-skilled and unskilled workers from overseas on a residency pathway when we have our own non-working "workforce" to draw on? Increasing our low-skilled population sustains our low-wage economy. The pathway to higher wages and a more productive country is to train our own unemployed.

While the OECD pressures NZ to raise the age of eligibility for superannuation, why are they ignoring the numbers of the working-age population sitting on benefits?

I agree with Simon Bridges, we have become a "lifestyle nation".

J Leighton, Devonport.

Unforeseen consequences

New banking laws introduced despite there being no problem to fix (low default rates) have created a credit crunch in New Zealand.

This is impacting on first home buyers. Worse, it has cut credit to our young entrepreneurial and innovative businesses.

This will stifle this important economic activity and most certainly lead to a brain drain as they leave for more accommodating countries such as Australia.

We need to repeal and then target loan sharks, not mainstream banks.

Mike Single, Bayswater.

Haere mai

It is now time to let all Kiwis overseas come home, now. No more MIQ,

No more Zoom calls, watching loved ones die; no more Zoom calls watching children grow up.

Covid (Omicron) is in New Zealand, what are we trying to keep out?

Over 90 per cent of eligible New Zealanders are fully vaccinated and more are getting vaccinations and booster shots all the time.

Let's show our love and empathy to our countrymen and let them come home.

Bronwyn Dorrian, Matarangi.

Sudden repatriation

Those living in New Zealand have paid through the nose for members of their families who have migrated overseas. These ex-pats, who contributed next to nothing to our economy while they were away, now demand the right arising from their rite of passage to come back home to be with the loved ones they abandoned.

We are all paying the massive costs of their repatriation by pandemic serious illness arriving over our border.

Citizenship demands behaviour as a responsible New Zealander and not to act in a way that is against the interest of New Zealand. I wonder if these attributes can be applied to ex-patriates.

Julie Daymond-King, Helensville.

Ears and graces

Why did Charlotte Bellis think she did not have to follow the rules like the rest of us and apply for an emergency allocation spot in MIQ within a 14-day timeframe?

Why did she leave the safety of a European country and travel to one of the most dangerous countries in the world for women? Why did she whip the media into a frenzy and then complain about a breach of privacy?

She now has an MIQ spot. She will have safe passage out of Afghanistan, unlike many other women in Afghanistan. Most of us do not have the ear of the world's media, and are not so lucky with the MIQ system.

If I were her I would feel a degree of humility and gratitude.

J L Jones, Devonport.

Hard to say?

Instead of endlessly dancing on the head of a pin trying to explain away the Government's actions over Charlotte Bellis and rapid antigen testing (NZ Herald, February 2), all Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson needed to say was "sorry".

Unfortunately, this word seems to be totally absent from the vocabulary of the Government and its senior officials.

Duncan Simpson, Hobsonville Pt.

Rapid results

You report, "the Government is working fast to figure out how rapid Covid-19 testing will work for critical workers" (NZ Herald, February 1). This is not rocket science and has been implemented already in other countries. I suggest the minister or ministers responsible be despatched to these countries to find out how it is done, transmit their findings back to New Zealand and then wait in the MIQ queue to return.

We might then get some action on the current disgraceful process in this area.

I presume the Government gurus are also aware, as advised by Dan Whiting, the CEO of Pathology Technology of Australia, the swab, buffer tube and cassette of the rapid antigen tests must all go in the rubbish – they cannot be recycled. Or will this come as an unwelcome shock?

Rod Lyons, Kumeu.

Ain't misbehaving

It is said Christopher Luxon is creating a "code of behaviour" for National (NZ Herald, February 1). Please, don't bother.

New Zealanders need to find politicians who already know how to behave. Why would New Zealanders desire politicians who need "training wheels". There must be some people in New Zealand that have good character and are not so involved with selfish greed for themselves instead of serving others.

Luxon has asked them to follow a creed to pretend suddenly that they care more about people than profit. New Zealand is not a business. It is a family who got sick and tired of making others rich, then even richer. National can only pretend for so long.

Paula Wagstaff, Pt Wells.

Robbie's entrance

Further to Jo Bowler's letter (NZ Herald, February 1) a strong case can be made to recognise Sir Dove-Myer Robinson's vision and enthusiasm for rapid transit which he so tirelessly displayed in public service during his lifetime. The great pity is that his Rapid Rail Transit Plan did not proceed in the 60s and 70s; had this happened what a hugely different and more vibrant city we would be.

I've been thinking for some time that the City Rail Link should acknowledge his vision in some lasting way. Aotea Station will be close to the Town Hall which is clearly associated with Robbie's endeavours for Auckland and seems the most appropriate place to honour his work and foresight. There will be entrances to the Station at both Victoria and Wellesley Streets, so I suggest the name Sir Dove-Myer Robinson Entrance for Wellesley St. Let's honour one of the true visionary leaders Auckland has had.

Roger Apperley, Auckland Central.

Bikers beware

We are constantly being told, "motorcyclists can be hard to see - look again, look again".

So why are motorcyclists hard to see? It's because they love to wear black. Black jackets, black helmets, black shoes, gloves and even backpacks.

They could reduce their terrible death rate on the roads by wearing hi-vis jackets and brightly coloured helmets, but very few do. It is required by law that they wear helmets, maybe hi-vis clothing should be mandated too.

Peter Woolnough, Fairview Heights.

Munificent account

What a lovely personal narrative by Ian Mune, as told to Elisabeth Easther (NZ Herald, February 1).

It was a delight to read in these times of disruption and uncertainty, and made my day. Ian's talent, resilience and generosity have always been hallmarks of a great career.

They should be a lesson to us all.

Chas Foxall, Meadowbank.

Short & sweet

On rail

In the last 38 days in Auckland we have had rail going for five partial days and five full days; the rest of the time we have had to catch buses. Do not let Auckland Transport run light rail. Anthony P Dell, Auckland Central.

On business

Well said, Sir Ian Taylor. All businesses are essential for those who work in them, and the workers are essential to the businesses that employ them. Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

On Bellis

I have no political axe to grind, but just wonder how long it will be before Charlotte gets a National List MP invite. Jean Goodall, Matamata.

It is Ms Bellis' unalienable right to return. She was born here and as a citizen holds a New Zealand-issued passport. Correspondents' views on the rights and wrongs of her situation are irrelevant. Jennie Michel, Takapuna.

On tennis

Rafa is a consummate professional and it is an absolute pleasure to watch this global icon. Dave Miller, Matua.

On Trump

Does Trump include the 2016 election in his "corrupt elections" claim or did they only start while he was President? Mike Wells, Kawerau.

On MIQ

I don't understand the cries from Opposition leaders to get rid of MIQ. Seventy-nine cases at the border would seem to make that a bad idea. Maybe they could stay with Seymour and Luxon instead of at an MIQ hotel? Rex Fausett, Auckland Central.

The Premium Debate

Sir Ian Taylor on rapid antigen tests

Well done Sir Ian, I can't believe you got the rapid antigen test order co-ordinated and under way in just days. It beggars belief. I wanted to purchase my own RATs for family but was astounded the Government had banned importation of these. Thank you for looking out for us. Susan H.

I just cannot understand why we are not using rapid tests and why they are not available in supermarkets. Ian U.

The problem with rapid tests is that they are a lot less reliable than a PCR test. According to the CDC, rapid antigen tests are only 70 per cent accurate for people with symptoms, and 55 per cent accurate for people without symptoms. That will have a significant amount of infected people going about their lives thinking they are Covid-free. These tests can miss a lot of infectious people and give people a false sense of security. Kylie T.

Government officials are perfectly capable of developing and implementing plans and delivery on them at the same speed as businesses, often across ministries far larger than a lot of businesses. However, they do not have sole authority; Government and Treasury are obviously involved, having prime responsibility for the public purse. It's the balancing act of managing the public purse which is the most difficult factor because when it comes to spending they're damned if they do and damned if they don't. Public comments on multiple platforms demonstrate this daily. Diana C.

Who is going to pay for them? The cost is astronomical if you want the quantities you're talking about. As has been said there is an economic balance to be had. Richard S.

Thank you for all your efforts, especially working hard to get this Government to listen to worthwhile ideas. Don't remember many New Zealand governments willingly seeking assistance from those outside the dusty halls of power. Time they reigned in the over-cautious, outdated, civil service gatekeepers. Maryjane F.