So I guess the PM relies on dialogue via the media or third parties, which is hardly getting around the bargaining table.

Neil Anderson, Algies Bay

Legacy of economic damage

In his letter in the Herald on September 20, Arch Thomas writes, “Roger Douglas did more damage to New Zealand in six years than [Nicola] Willis could do in 60″.

He is so right, and the irony is that many of the economic problems Willis is facing now would be a result of Roger Douglas’ thinking and action in 1984. For example, the loss of benefits of forestry to New Zealand as a result of the Douglas-inspired overseas sell-off has been most unfortunate; quite against the prediction of Douglas at the time.

To quote from an article in the April 23, 2011, Herald written by Brian Gaynor: “Forestry’s slide shows what happens when you sell the family jewels”.

Short-term gain, long-term loss.

John Mackintosh, Whakatāne

Arts and culture big winners for NZ

Fact, the Auckland screen industry alone contributes more to the GDP than the entire wine industry of NZ.

Many, if not all, practitioners in this field studied art history, people that know about art go on to have careers in the arts, of which the screen sector is just one.

Would Sir Peter Jackson hire a cinematographer who had no concept of the great masters or understanding of what makes an image work? I doubt it. But yet, under National it’s art history on the chopping block. They fail to recognise that art and culture is a major winner for the NZ economy.

If [Nicola] Willis and [Erica] Stanford were running a school it seems the kids would be coming out lacking in both culture and basic numeracy … What sort of future career would those pupils have on offer? I hate to think.

Claris Harvey, Auckland

Different rules for the rich

It would seem that in this country it is now possible to buy a discount on a court sentence as one [individual from a] wealthy family did when convicted of possessing extreme child abuse images (NZ Herald, September 23).

To me, this sets both an unfair and a dangerous precedent whereby if you have the funds, then you have control over your punishment. But if you don’t, then the book will be thrown at you.

But surely the law is the law and it should be applied equally and fairly to all, irrespective of wealth, background, upbringing and so on.

Paul Beck, West Harbour

Greens must choose carefully

It’s very sad to see that Mr [Benjamin] Doyle is leaving Parliament because of abuse directed at them. They added an element of diversity to the Greens that gave a voice to a marginalised section of society.

Their criticism of the House only reinforces the feeling that they were ill-prepared and unsuited for the rigour of public life.

The new Greens chief of staff will have witnessed the turnover of MPs from without, so hopefully will bring some wisdom to the selection of future candidates.

The country needs some quality people to uphold the Green message espoused by James Shaw, perhaps capable of working for not just the left of centre, but for the right of centre in the future.

This is looking increasingly improbable with their more recent leadership and agenda, which if persevered with, could diminish their core support.

Paul Evans, Northcote

A result worth a song and dance?

Will we see Scott Robertson break dancing after Saturday’s All Blacks game?

Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell