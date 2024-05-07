Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Does Auckland Transport have an anti-car agenda; advice for the wounded NZ Warriors

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Are the Warriors guilty of buying into the early season hype? Photo / Photosport

Are the Warriors guilty of buying into the early season hype? Photo / Photosport

Does AT have an anti-car agenda?

Having just recently driven along the newly-completed Meola Rd in Pt Chevalier, I was left wondering about Auckland Transport (AT) and their seemingly anti-car agenda.

I am unaware of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand