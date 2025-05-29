Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Decades on there are too many losers on the pokies

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

More than $1 billion was lost on pokie machines last year. Photo / Christine Cornege

More than $1 billion was lost on pokie machines last year. Photo / Christine Cornege

Letters to the Editor

The big losers on the pokies

In 1987, the National Council of Women was seen as prudish when it opposed the introduction of pokie machines to New Zealand.

It argued that women and children would suffer from a reduced family income and that unrestricted gambling would bring widespread

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand