Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: David Seymour’s school lunch plan deserves support; law school dean’s tikanga comments cross the line

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
"Lunches for more children at less cost is a good outcome, and if Seymour’s plan works, he should be applauded by all sides of politics."

"Lunches for more children at less cost is a good outcome, and if Seymour’s plan works, he should be applauded by all sides of politics."

Seymour’s school lunch plan deserves support

My initial reaction to David Seymour’s announcement that the Government intends to use a Wellington central government bureaucracy to provide school lunches cheaper and more efficiently was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand