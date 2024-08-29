Christopher Luxon has said lots about councils prioritising their spending, it is to be hoped that he will have noticed this.

Neville Cameron, Coromandel.

Capital punishment

Your editorial “Wellington struggles with broken image” could have been “Wellington struggles with broken reality” (NZ Herald, Aug 29).

Wellington is no longer fit for purpose as New Zealand’s capital and centre of government. Time to look at options including moving both capital and government to a new location south of Auckland or north of Waikato, where current infrastructure would serve the country and citizens better, avoiding administrative disruption by the next big earthquake threatening the lower North Island.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

America’s Cup divorce

Why would Kiwis become even remotely interested in New Zealand’s current defence of the America’s Cup in Barcelona?

Maybe Paul Lewis’ opinion piece (NZ Herald, Aug 24) stating, “that the Challengers are deliberately not showing their stuff when racing against the Kiwis” could sway us. This is the stuff of conspiracy theories and Lewis, being a skilled journalist, has locked into this modern attention-seeking device.

It seems a shame that it has come to this. Team New Zealand have hosted three defences of the America’s Cup, successfully defending it in 2021, giving them the right to defend again but choosing not to do so in Auckland but in Barcelona.

Grant Dalton and his team cited the financial challenges of hosting the event. By doing so he has abandoned a significant home advantage. Also there is the economic impact of injecting millions into the local economy that comes from tourism and hospitality. Then there is national pride engendered by the event boosting the nation’s and ultimately the team’s morale.

Could Dalton’s decision be the stuff of yet another conspiracy theory perhaps known only to himself and Lewis because for some reason, by abandoning all these things, he shows that the sport has divorced itself from Kiwis in many ways making it just another event held far, far away?

Bernard Walker, Mount Maunganui.

Tackling mental health

It is good to read that Professor Lester Levy is reminding us of the importance of the determinants of health in the healthcare system (NZ Herald, Aug 26).

Unless we adequately tackle the determinants of health such as safe and affordable houses, education, poverty, abuse and deprivation, transform primary healthcare and strengthen the NGO sector, so people can get the affordable skilled help in their local communities that they need, nothing will change.

Dr Ian Soosay, a psychiatrist, in writing of the decline in youth mental health (Aug 27), posits that the changes made to the way we live have affected the propensity of young people to develop mental illness. According to psychiatrist Sir Peter Gluckman, environmental influences starting from before birth and acting right through childhood have the biggest outcomes for children.

Isn’t it time we joined the dots and invested in our children’s and their whānau’s future, then just maybe we wouldn’t have such a need for crisis intervention.

Glennys Adams, Waiheke Island.

Sporting greats

It’s difficult to argue with Chris Rattue’s contention that Lydia Ko should be awarded sportsperson of the year (NZ Herald, Aug 28).

Dame Lisa Carrington’s medal haul is also difficult to argue against. The conundrum is to compare the two disciplines as one is a few minutes’ dash and the other days of trying to keep it all together knowing one mistake could mean failure.

Regardless, both have shown not only their skills but also their sporting spirit, which is as important as a win. I don’t know what the rules are but neither should be second so why not the sportspersons of the year.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Defence staff

It’s good to hear from people such as Defence Minister Judith Collins that defence spending is increasing as world volatility becomes an ever-increasing trend with the latest it seems on encompassing AI as a protective weapon (NZ Herald, Aug 29).

All very well and good, but surely it’s high time defence planners also found money to look after its prime asset, which is its staff, many of whom are paid only the minimum wage and have to live in substandard housing.

In Australia, being in their Defence Force is a viable occupation, but here the reverse occurs whereby many simply cannot afford to stay and so leave for better civilian careers. So get the people side of it sorted and the rest should follow for what is a very talented and loyal group.

Paul Beck, West Harbour.