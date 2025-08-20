Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Letters: Council’s ‘Robin Hood’ rating system verges on socialism

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Is today's style of rugby as entertaining as we are made to believe?

Is today's style of rugby as entertaining as we are made to believe?

Letters to the Editor

Our rates system has become a wealth tax

What a shock it was to be notified of the new rates assessment by Auckland City Council.

My own rates increased by 16.8% without any increase in the capital value of the property. My neighbours’ rates have increased by even greater amounts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save