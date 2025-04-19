Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Coalition enters election mode as parties distance from unpopular actions; health system strains from underfunding

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Coalition partners Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Foreign Minister Winston Peters. Photo / RNZ

Coalition partners Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Foreign Minister Winston Peters. Photo / RNZ

Letters to the Editor

Letter of the week

Entering election mode

At the mid-term of this coalition Government, we are witnessing the quiet edging into electioneering mode, where elements of the coalition must endeavour to distance themselves from coalition actions that displease the electorate. Winston Peters’ powerful grasp of diplomacy is still serving us

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand