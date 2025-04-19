Health system strains

As a recently retired GP I am appalled at the behaviour of the Minister of Health, Simeon Brown.

The funding for public health is deliberately underfunded, decreasing in real terms, making it hard enough to offer incomes to keep and attract doctors to work in the public system.

Therefore the doctors in the public system, under duress, have to work longer hours and more shifts, and are paid more for those hours worked. Talking to the doctors in the hospitals who are admitting patients, I have felt concerned at the pressure they are under. One doctor I was talking to this year was having three conversations during the same phone call.

For Simeon Brown, who is paid more, to then criticise how much they are being paid I feel is morally bankrupt, and shows an attitude that I believe will impede efforts to recruit more doctors.

This is perhaps unsurprising from a man who, in his last portfolio as Minister of Transport, described Auckland Transport’s international award last year for innovations saving lives as “woke”.

Jeremy West, Remuera

Peters’ popularity

Ryan Bridge rightly identifies Winston Peters’ rise in popularity (April 13). He is the most sensible candidate, widely internationally experienced and flexible enough to know the issues that count for New Zealanders. We have heard Winston Peters state his personal beliefs on several occasions “one country, one flag, one people with equal rights, undivided”. This beacon of intelligence is what New Zealand needs right now and why Winston Peters has growing support.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour

James Shaw prospects

In suggesting that James Shaw would be a good fit in a future Labour Government, Shane Te Pou ignores the fact that if they were in power then it would no doubt be in coalition with the Greens. Shane may have forgotten, or ignored, the fact that a number of the party tried to oust James as co-leader and then, in typical shambolic Green fashion, couldn’t find a challenger. Why on earth would he entertain thoughts of being part of a government and having to work with them again?

Gavin Baker, Glendowie

Air NZ uniforms

I agree with correspondent Katherine Swift’s (April 14) sentiment that the new Air New Zealand uniforms are drab. In fact, they are so uninspiring and sombre the cabin crew look as though they would not be out of place at a funeral.

Upon settling into their seats, will passengers be greeted with the cabin crew safety demonstration that includes an advertisement on funeral insurance? Will there be a eulogy outlining how wonderful past uniforms were in comparison to the new one? In any case, what was wrong with the colour teal, with its deep blue-green that dramatically utilised the Mangopare symbol, a hammerhead shark representing strength and resilience

These uniforms would appear to remind one more of a person’s fragile mortality and a flight into the unknown rather than the expectation of something comfortable, unique and safe.

The new Air New Zealand designs do nothing to lift spirits but they could bury them.

Bernard Walker, Mt Maunganui

Common sense on the road

It is refreshing to see a dose of common sense coming from the Government with the recent announcement regarding changes to driving licence regulations, as outlined by Minister Chris Bishop on April 14.

Allowing drivers who have held a restricted licence for 18 months or more, and who have a clean driving record, to automatically progress to a full licence without resitting a test is a smart and practical move. For many, this will remove an unnecessary hurdle that has limited job opportunities and income potential –sometimes for years or even decades.

While the changes won’t take effect until July 2026, the benefits are clear. This reform acknowledges that experience and safe driving count for something and reduces pressure on both drivers and the testing system.

Governments often face criticism for out-of-touch policies, but this is one initiative that deserves praise. It’s a decision that supports everyday people and contributes positively to the economy.

It’s heartening to see sensible, people-focused legislation being put forward. Let’s hope this is a sign of more to come.

Richard Vernall, Waiuku