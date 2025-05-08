Letters: Citizens’ assemblies would allow people’s voices to be heard

Lobbyists and donors appear to have disproportionate power, and the everyday voter’s wishes are ignored.

By introducing more citizens’ assemblies, we can begin to reverse this ugly anti-democratic behaviour. In this way, the pressure of public opinion can ensure that our wellbeing can again become top priority for good government.

Vivien Fergusson, Mt Eden.

Brooke van Velden’s message

I wonder if Brooke van Velden, while calling for the cancelling of pay equity claims for women this week, realised what she was actually saying?

What I heard was someone devaluing and denying the equality of women in the workplace and possibly even in life generally.

Suffragettes and feminists haven’t fought for decades to be deemed as equal as anyone else just to have their opinions and hopes torn away from them for the sake of boosting the Government’s coffers by a few billion dollars.

It was a disgraceful disparagement of women and their rights, not worthy of one whose role is to protect and defend the rights of all New Zealanders to live a life free of discrimination and poverty in an increasingly divided world.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Political foot-shooting

The cynic would say that the only job of politicians is to get re-elected.

The current Government is proposing legislation to bar pay equity claims in pay negotiations.

They seem to forget that half the population are women who are undeniably the losers.

They shoot themselves a second time by crowing about the millions of dollars this would save.

Turn the coin over and what they are saying is that there is a very serious equity issue here and a huge number of voters will be out of pocket.

Tony Sullivan, St Heliers.

What about the landlords?

It seems that the coalition Government only supports landlords, and if you are not a landlord you are either a second or third-class citizen.

I believe that many men in Aotearoa support equal pay for women.

If the Government is short of money, why not reverse the tax breaks to landlords instead, or would that decision have a negative effect on too many in the coalition Government who have rentals of their own?

Bob Morgan, Newmarket.

Back into your aprons

How amazingly patronising of Nicola Willis to suggest the women missing out on pay equity will be compensated through additional spending on health and education.

Back into your aprons, girls, and be grateful for the crumbs. Aunt Lydia would be proud of you, Nicola.

Jacque Mandeno, Torbay.

Voting rights next?

Following the Government’s recent debacle relating to pay equity claims, I’m guessing that their next move will be to rescind a woman’s right to vote.

Joe Shannon, Papakura.

Proposal is unconscionable

The proposal that the Palestinians should be expelled from Gaza (Herald Apr 23; May 7) is unconscionable, given the importance of this land to the Palestinians, especially now that it is steeped in the blood of tens of thousands of innocent Palestinian men, women, children and babies.

This land, along with the West Bank and lands stolen for or by Israeli settlers, is needed for the sovereign state of Palestine, which is now recognised by more than 140 countries in the world.

R. Rimmer, Tauranga.

Eviction planned

The continual slaughter of innocent Palestinians, including so many children, even aid workers, and the theft of more and more land on the West Bank does not get much coverage. And now total eviction of the remaining residents of Gaza is planned.

News outlets seem loathe to condemn what is happening and governments remain silent.

And the United States has its ridiculous idea of building a holiday resort in Gaza.

Vince West, Milford.

Better off with combat planes

So we are going to buy five new naval helicopters – to equip our two frigates. Money down the drain, as in a real war, those frigates would only last a few days.

We would be far better off spending our hard-earned dollars on combat planes.

Rex Beer, Whangaparaoa.