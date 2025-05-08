Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Citizens’ assemblies would allow people’s voices to be heard

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Minister of Workplace Relations Brooke van Velden's pay equity proposal is seen by many as bad for women in the workforce. Photo / Marty Melville

Minister of Workplace Relations Brooke van Velden's pay equity proposal is seen by many as bad for women in the workforce. Photo / Marty Melville

Letters to the Editor

Citizens’ assemblies may be way ahead

In these times when our leaders seem to be constantly riding roughshod over the wishes of the people, it’s exciting to see the city of Whanganui using citizens’ assemblies to inform better decision-making.

This is not a new idea, but it has become particularly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand