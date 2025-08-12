Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Letters: Christopher Luxon needs to remember he is a politician and no longer a CEO

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Should Prime Minister Christopher Luxon be worried heading into the next election? Photo / Mark Mitchell

Should Prime Minister Christopher Luxon be worried heading into the next election? Photo / Mark Mitchell

Letters to the Editor

Luxon needs to remember he is no longer a CEO

Seeing Christopher Luxon’s preferred Prime Minister status in the latest 1News-Verian poll should come as no surprise to him, or anyone else.

Two things he should consider before he becomes complacent about how our country feels. First is that it’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save