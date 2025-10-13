Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Letters to the Editor
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Chris Hipkins should take his own advice about fronting up

Letters
NZ Herald
4 mins to read

A $7000 portrait of outgoing mayor Tory Whanau has been painted, rather than being done using photography, which a 2023 Wellington City Council advisory recommended for reasons of 'cost-effectiveness and timeliness'.

A $7000 portrait of outgoing mayor Tory Whanau has been painted, rather than being done using photography, which a 2023 Wellington City Council advisory recommended for reasons of 'cost-effectiveness and timeliness'.

Hipkins is right about fronting up

An article reports Labour leader Chris Hipkins saying that “all political leaders . . . need to front up and answer questions, even if they don’t like them” (Oct 11).

While he is speaking in relation to Te Pāti Māori, he is making

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save