Letters: Chris Hipkins should take his own advice about fronting up

Claire Chambers, Parnell.

Thank you Dame Noeline

Thank you for your service Dame Noeline Taurua. You and I share two things in common.

It is a pity that Netball NZ and the small group of Silver Ferns have lost sight of the fact that service is recognised in many ways, from a simple thank you to the dubbing on the shoulder of the recipient by the sword of the King’s representative.

My own service to the army infantry has been acknowledged with the award of the NZDSM.

I note that your father, Albert Kingi Taurua, served with 161 Battery in Vietnam.

My husband is a Vietnam veteran.

Perhaps our national netball team could take time to look inwards. You have my support.

Francesca Lowe, former Lance Corporal, 5th Battalion RNZIR.

Hitting the green

Online tee-time booking was introduced in New Zealand via an app in 2023 — unhappily coinciding with my 80th birthday and the late autumn of my years.

Getting old is an inevitability of life. You may think it will never happen to you, but with time, golfers age, motor skills weaken and the elements of reaction time come into play. Golf keeps us mobile and the fresh air is good for health. Nevertheless, we are no longer hitting the ball as far as we once could and stamina isn’t what it used to be.

Over the past 40 years, life expectancy has slowly been increasing and, as a result, the general golf demographic has risen too. Along with life expectancy, technology and design of golf clubs and balls has improved commensurately, enabling us to remain relatively competitive in club competitions.

Along with a dash of physical depreciation, I discovered to my horror that my reaction time was diminishing as well when I was no longer able to book a tee time for early morning play. A panel of the golf club’s administrators agreed that it was now a case of “fastest finger first” and the issue of “bots” muddied the point completely.

A couple of years on, nothing has changed. I’m still playing golf, managing to shoot my age but still missing out on the playing slots.

Ageism is a strange beast, unseen in the full flush of youth.

Both women and men – especially those who are less skilled than their fellow players – are being shunned by the younger, more competent and skilful generations. Call it what you like, but discrimination is alive and well.

Paul Hickford, Auckland.

A work of art?

A council blunder leads to $7000 portrait. A brilliant hand-painted portrait of former mayor Tory Whanau could have been a photo for $2000. Why are we such a bunch of cheapskates?

In Wellington a steaming controversy boils,

A $7k mayoral portrait on canvas - in oils,

In this Tory Whanau is brilliantly captured,

Even though ratepayers are not enraptured,

But before the objectors’ flames are fanned,

Even a mounted photo can cost two grand,

Mayors for their service are rightly famed,

Most of the cost is when the portrait is framed,

So away with this approach cheapskate,

Original artwork in value will appreciate,

Insist on oils would be my plea,

A much better record for posterity.

David Hopkins, Remuera.

Too much hot air?

Perhaps if the Government wants to meet its climate methane targets, it could refrain from speaking. That would be a big contribution towards reducing the hot air being circulated.

Just a thought.

Margaret Anderson, Whitianga.

Keep it up, Phil

I enjoyed reading Phil Gifford’s piece: Wallabies coaches, their stories and the strategic thinking they employed.

There must be a book you could write, “Rugby Coaches and Strategies”, Phil.

I relate to the blue tongue lizards having one under a pool deck while living in Australia.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.