Letters: Capital gains, online scams, child criminals, the Green Party and food scrap bins

Should properties, when sold at a substantial profit over the original price and after inflation and any substantial improvements have been taken into consideration, attract a degree of taxation? Photo / 123rf

Property profits

Capital gains tax on property has been the “elephant in the room” for many years with our major political parties, Labour and National. I cannot fathom why this should be the situation, the family home should always be exempt however any other properties when sold at a substantial profit over the original price, after inflation and any substantial proven evidential improvements have been taken into consideration should in all fairness attract a degree of taxation. I am sure that a formula could be easily worked out that could be fairly applied. Owners of properties used solely for “land banking” should incur a higher level of taxation when a property is sold and again a formula could be worked out. For the life of me I cannot see what objections could arise over capital gains tax fairly applied other than that all too often ugly human side of nature labelled “greed”. Randal Lockie, Rothesay Bay.

Foolers’ paradise

The increase in scams (NZ Herald, August 1) is not going to go away without key changes in the banking system. Scams have grown in step with digitalisation and the withdrawal of counter services at real banks and their branches. Ever higher proportions of transactions are digital and total gifts to scammers. The general contempt for real cash transactions also plays perfectly into the scammers’ hands. It is much easier for them to manipulate coding systems and internet procedures than to manipulate physical cash, with impunity from anywhere in the world. There are now almost no bank branches left in central Auckland. Time for a serious revision. Needed is a politically effective government that insists banks provide many more branches with full cash facilities, real tellers, and a proper system on paper of recording and receipting transactions. Denys Trussell, Newton.

Child criminals

There is something terribly wrong with Aotearoa society when children, and I emphasise children, in a stolen vehicle, and armed with shotgun and pistol, attack a liquor store in Pokeno - one of too many similar incidents in recent times. Instead of talking about how we can take “revenge” on these youngsters by “locking them up”, we should be looking at ourselves, and considering what we have done, or not done, that contributes to a society in which this is happening almost every day. And politicians, you are very much members of the “we”. David Hood, Hamilton.

Green achers

The problem with the so-called Green Party is that it consists of two irreconcilable halves. Part genuine Green, part extreme-left, neo-Marxist. Consequently, the only major party the Greens are able to support is Labour. And Labour, realising that this is so, treats the Greens with condescension and contempt. Pretty much the way Labour, for many years, treated its once-guaranteed four Māori electorate seats. When Labour requires them, so as to cobble together a government, the Greens are considered as possible coalition partners. But when Winston said “no”, or when Labour earned an outright majority, the Greens were left out in the cold, albeit with meaningless crumbs for comfort. If the Greens are ever to be environmentally effective, they have to get rid their loony left, thus positioning themselves as a potential coalition partner for either National or Labour. With both major parties courting their favours during future post-election negotiations, the Greens will have genuine negotiating power. Presently, Labour can simply regard them as a guaranteed appendage, obtainable free of charge. WRC Gardiner, Cable Bay.

Bin there

I have to heartily agree with Richard Murray’s letter (NZ Herald, August 1) regarding the new food scrap bins. I am sad to hear so many negative comments and wish people would give it a chance. I have a compost bin but I find it convenient to use these council bins as they take bones, fat etc that I wouldn’t put in my compost. We have been using this system for food scraps for over five years as a test area and have never had a problem with them blowing around the street. In my street and neighbouring streets in our South Auckland suburb, virtually every household uses the bins. We were also offered free compost, made from these bin scraps. It will not work if trucks have to cruise around searching for bins and I’d hate our area to lose this service because inner suburbs in Auckland can’t be bothered to give it a go. Cheryl Baldwin, Karaka.

Being prepared

It is naive to expect New Zealand defence forces to avoid training with the defence forces of our allies and friends. Contrary to the impression we get from our government, providing disaster aid is not the primary role of our defence forces. Our defence forces are small, underfunded and far from help if New Zealand or our logistics infrastructure are attacked. We need all the help we can get. History has shown that armed forces that train together well are more likely to defend together well. Andrew Tichbon, Green Bay.

Jaded view

It is a pity that Ignazio Cassis spoiled an otherwise thoughtful op-ed (NZ Herald, August 1) by opining that Jakob Lauper was “commissioned to discover” an alpine east-west passage on Te Waipounamu/ South Island. All Jakob Lauper and the commissioners had to do was ask Ngāi Tahu. They’d already been popping over for centuries for the pounamu. There’s even a clue in the name. Did the intrepid Europeans think the jade, as they would have known it, crossed the Alps by magic? Paul Wilson, Tauranga.

Blissful idyll

The Leader of the Opposition is suggesting paying for his party’s extensive roading revamp with money set aside for the Auckland light rail project. But we all know that that money has been spent. We now have this great means of transport in place because Labour told us it would be built by now; so it must be. And as we have heard nothing about costings or delays it must have been completed on time and on budget. It is a pretty bleak day here but I’m snug in my Kiwibuilt home. And I no longer worry about political promises as those thoughts could upset my mental health. Trevor Steven, Pukekohe.

Spending spree

National is to spend $24.8b on transport to match the Auckland light rail costs by Labour. I am holding my vote until one of the parties promises to build a bridge to Australia (what a great opportunity for all the consultants). We need elections every 100 years to stop this crazy election bribe spending. Ian MacGregor, Greenhithe.’

Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Appointment viewing

We hear a lot about the shortage of qualified staff available to work in mental health services. Dozens of adults, and children have to wait for months to get a basic assessment. Yet, there doesn’t seem to be any shortage of doctors and psychiatrists willing and able to take the witness stand in a murder trial. Have they not got enough other work with more need? Or is it the case that our legal system pays more per hour than our health system? Peter D Graham, Helensville.

Pāua grab

In my opinion, the behaviour of the so-called fisheries officers watching the family gathering pāua on the Kaikoura coast (NZ Herald, August 1) was entrapment. I would have thought any conscientious officer would have strolled along and had a chat and discussed with the gatherers their interpretation of the rules regarding the gathering of pāua. G H Butler, Mt Roskill.

Binned players

Maybe Bernard Walker, (NZ Herald, August 1) missed the Black Ferns’ recent game where after a red card in the first few minutes of the game, they overcame the odds and achieved a convincing win. Maybe the real question is why the Wallabies received the two yellow cards and were not good enough to overcome temporarily missing players? James Archibald, Birkenhead.

Short & sweet

On hospitals

If you are really sick, your own doctor can’t see you for 2-3 weeks, hence you can’t wait that long so off to the nearest ED department you go. Therein lies the problem. Warren Prouse, Papakura.

On MPs

I agree with the letter (NZH, Aug. 1) from Hamish Walsh regarding List MPs. What do they really do to justify their bloated paycheck? Rick O’Neill, Levin.

On All Blacks

The All Blacks win most of the time in the black jersey. During the Rugby World Cup, when they have to change colour, they struggle. Does black hoodoo no longer have any influence? Mohammed Yakub, Māngere East.

On cards

Anyone complaining about a lop-sided game due to sending-offs needs to understand that cheating needs to be dealt with. If players stop cheating they won’t be sent off. Pretty simple really. Jim McCormick, Gisborne.

On football

Reading about the tragic case of rugby league legend Wally Lewis suffering early dementia from too many head knocks, like so many rugby and league players, it’s clear why full-contact sports will never remotely rival football. Jeff Hayward, Auckland Central.

On Tamaki

A crumbling road at Mellons Bay, and a rapidly growing sinkhole has appeared on College Hill. Come on Brian, please tell us why these are happening. Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

The Premium Debate

Audrey Young - what a National-Act Cabinet might look like

What is a thousand times more frightening is what a Labour-Green-TPM cabinet would look like. Something I hope our country never has to experience. Richard C.

What’s so wrong with communism? Geoff B.

Where have they ever said they want to own the means of production? Maybe you should look up what communism is. Grayson R.

Comparing the current Labour/Greens ministers on their list to National/Act proposed candidates, it’s just so clear that the Labour/Greens have no experience at a professional level to manage our country. No wonder we are in a real mess in every aspect and most of us have had a gutsful. Tony P.

Yet, New Zealand has maintained its AA+ international credit rating under Labour. Perchance the likes of Moody’s know we have low unemployment, a booming building industry and the EU/UK trade deals signed sealed and delivered. Rodney F.



