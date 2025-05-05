To paraphrase Dutton’s own words, their rubbish has been put out.

DB Hill, Lucca, Italy.

No to mini-Trump policies

Thankfully, Australian voters backed Anthony Albanese over Peter Dutton with his mini-Trump policies.

Looking back here, our present Government has instituted many policies similar to those of Trump, although in a lesser form, by catering to many business and farming lobbyists’ demands.

Our form of MMP government needs altering. A reduction in numbers as David Seymour suggests, plus requiring all members to be voted in.

The highest-polling party should form a government with the party with the next highest number of votes. This would give far greater representation of voters plus force more middle-of-the-road compromises to be made.

We currently swing from far-left to far-right governments. Otherwise, we run the risk of democracy rapidly deteriorating in New Zealand.

David F Little, Whangārei.

Wealth not a qualification

I have never been able to understand why wealth makes people believe they are qualified to be political leaders who can make decisions about how everybody else should live. Donald Trump is a prime example.

Through their levels of consumption of the planet’s finite resources, the most wealthy, in general, produce more greenhouse gases and bear a greater responsibility for the poisoning of the oceans and the air we breathe.

The policies of Christopher Luxon lean that way, although not on such a grand scale. And just as in America, over half of the population voted for parties promoting policies that are bringing global warming and climate change to a tipping point.

It’s almost as if half of the world’s population, by emulating world leaders’ wealthy lifestyles and wasteful ways, and living like there’s no tomorrow, have a death wish.

We are passing on to the next generation a dying planet.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

A lesson from Bob Jones

To all those who remember the late Sir Robert Jones. Many years ago, I attended a meeting for members of the small business sector that needed advice about the requirements of being successful.

One of the speakers at the forum was Bob Jones, the owner of a number of commercial properties around Wellington. He was impeccably dressed and enjoyed smoking his pipe before addressing the enthusiastic audience.

Standing on the stage, he began his speech. “I’m Bob Jones, I am here to talk to you and you are here to listen. However, if you finish first, put your hand up.”

This introduction was etched in my mind forever, as was his advice. A great man, lost but always to be remembered.

Gary Barnett, Feilding.

Message for Willis

Stephen Joyce, in his latest column (Katikati May 3), makes the very compelling argument that political parties who pander to their fringes, rather than the centre, will inevitably suffer in elections.

I have to wonder if the present Government is making that same error.

There are three very obvious low-hanging fruits when it comes to increasing our tax revenues; capital gains taxes, wealth taxes, and means-tested superannuation.

Nicola Willis, take Joyce’s advice. Ignore the National Party rich-listers’ objections to these long-overdue reforms. After all, where else are they going to take their vote?

Doug Hannan, Mount Maunganui.

Speed limit concerns

With regard to the NZTA announcement that from July 1 the speed limit on SH2 from Katikati to Te Puna will revert to 100km/h, to my mind the absence of a rational evidence-based decision process needs to be acknowledged.

The decision was really made by the Government and in its quest for easy popularity.

Public consultation really meant, “Ask the public who wants to drive a bit faster. If more than 50% say yes, okay, we will go with that.”

NZTA would have all the statistical data of traffic incidents to make evidence-based decisions.

Lane barriers are a very crude way of preventing head-on crashes. One of the many downsides is that travelling at 100km/h, a metre away from a metal barrier, feels very unsafe. Travelling through Athenree Gorge at the 100km/h speed limit right next to a barrier, to me, feels unsafe. The margin for error is very narrow.

The irony is that if SH2 had been designated by the Government for a mandatory increase to 100km/h then the likely increased discussion and opposition would have led to significant public opposition. Several roads designated for change without consultation have remained unchanged due to public opposition.

Part of the problem with SH2 is that there are many areas where driving at the speed limit is totally inappropriate.

Philip Barrett, Katikati.