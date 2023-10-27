Letters: Auckland, Wayne Brown, special votes, and earthquake-prone buildings

Dominion Rd, Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

Letter of the week: Business in Auckland isn’t just the CBD

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown (NZ Herald, October 27) is mischievous to demand the Heart of the City Business Association spend more of the targeted rate it receives from its members (businesses and commercial property owners) on security solutions.

Every business association/BID is different and spends its budget based on what members have agreed — be that security, events, promotions or other forms of business support and economic development.

I find it interesting that Auckland Council spends millions of dollars in supporting and enhancing the central CBD but doesn’t contribute anything like that to other suburbs and business areas such as Dominion Rd. No funding from the mayoral office for us.

Mr Mayor, life in Auckland doesn’t solely revolve around the central city and the mayor is welcome to come and visit our iconic strip anytime and see first hand the challenges we face, which we are just getting on with and addressing without any particular council support.

Gary Holmes, Manager — Dominion Rd Business Association.

Police powers

The frustration with Auckland Transport’s blind ideology to slow or stop vehicles in the city and suburbs with ridiculously overpriced multiple raised pedestrian crossings and traffic lights demands an urgent response. Mayor Wayne Brown has promised to stop AT’s excesses and now invites new PM-elect Christopher Luxon to become Minister for Auckland in the new Government. Auckland now has 15 National and 2 Act elected government members.

I suggest that Brown fires the AT board, necessary for a total ideology change, and appoints himself, Luxon, David Seymour, Mark Mitchell, Erica Stanford, Simon Watts, Cameron Brewer, Brooke Van Velden, Greg Fleming, Simeon Brown and Judith Collins as the new Auckland Transport Board forthwith. This would achieve the changes we are all hanging out for.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Obstacle course

Roger Hawkins’ letter about changes to Ponsonby Rd around Three Lamps presented an appalling prospect and a horrendous waste of our money, but it was only slightly surprising. In 2020 Auckland Transport spent many months and vast sums of money on massive judder bars in Herne Bay’s Sarsfield St and several adjoining streets, creating an unpleasant obstacle course.

No doubt that turned this accident-free area into an accident-free area. Please Wayne, do try to rein in this rogue band.

Alan Tomlinson, Herne Bay.

Wayne’s world

I enjoyed Wayne Brown’s letter to the editor (NZ Herald, October 27), about how current laws prevent Auckland city being great place to visit. It would be nice if he could have a weekly comment, would be nice to see what he is “telling” (not advising) Auckland Transport what not to stuff up, in his next instalment.

Randel Case, Buckland Beach.

Time for a shake-up?

An urgent review of how buildings are rated as earthquake-prone is needed.

Dealing with earthquake risk is difficult and not just a technical issue. Talk of demolishing the Michael Fowler Centre is concerning. There are other examples. Have we got the balance of risks right?

In 2016 the Government shifted the goalposts by changing the definition of earthquake-prone and by no longer allowing territorial authorities to decide priorities and timetables. The result has been some ridiculously low assessments and many more buildings rated earthquake-prone than envisaged by the 2004 legislation.

We need to ask ourselves: has it become more an issue of avoiding liability for those involved?

David Hopkins, Remuera.

Special votes

I totally agree with Mike Hosking (NZ Herald, October 26) “we need to tidy up our system”. I was in Australia on polling day so had to put in a special vote. I live in New Zealand and am on the electoral role but had to re-register and then wait for a confirmation overnight to be accepted. I was lucky enough to have access to a computer because it wasn’t easy. I had to download and upload documents, sign and then have them witnessed. I had a question, so called the helpline in NZ and he couldn’t help! If I was not computer-literate or had to do it by cellphone I would have given up. It was important to me that I voted, so I persevered with it. I didn’t receive a notification to say it was received. It needs to be simplified and maybe then people overseas will take the time to vote.

Gail Mazur, Remuera.

Walk the talk

Pedestrians need to do their part better in order to keep the crossings safe, e.g. don’t thoughtlessly stand around gossiping at the start of a crossing — motorists have no idea if you’re going to be there for 20 seconds, or one hour. Whichever is the case, you could leap out at any time. This is particularly common at crossings in town centres, where, of course, the normal crossing rules also apply. In addition, I think there is a rule that if pedestrians are going to cross — and there is a crossing within 20 metres, then they must cross there. Many people amble along jay-walking just because a crossing is nearby. Common sense would also say to hold hands with small children.

Pedestrians are incognito and apparently far too many seem to think that safety rules do not apply to them.

Colleen Wright, Botany Downs.

Proverbial wisdom

Winston Peters should refer to Proverbs which advises: “even a fool is considered wise if he keeps silent and discerning when he holds his tongue” or as other scholars have suggested: “It is better to keep silent and let others think you a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.”

And this is the man with whom it would appear Christopher Luxon is considering forming a coalition?

Luxon should think again and Peters must make an abject and grovelling apology to the previous Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern.

Rod Lyons, Kumeu.

A quick word

I don’t mind a beer or a glass of wine after work, but why do people need alcohol to watch the Rugby World Cup in the morning? Why don’t pubs and bars just have coffee and tea? I don’t want to be driving anytime after 8am on match days knowing our drink driving population is out and about 12 hours earlier than usual.

Steve Horne, Raglan.

Terrorists or freedom fighters? Depends which eye you are looking through. Easy to name the enemy any which way you choose.

Eric Bennett, Red Beach.

Thanks for the story about the absconding corker porkers (NZ Herald, October 27). Pigs are delightful animals and their exploits out and about in greater Auckland show they know how to use their intelligence.

Lorraine Kidd , Warkworth.

If a hurricane hit New Zealand now who would be in charge — National or Labour?

Nick Hamilton, Remuera.

For a generation of women Jacinda Ardern was a beacon of hope that politics can be empathetic with a focus on wellbeing for all. Now we are back to square one, pun intended. Chris Luxon, unable to reorganise his “busy” schedule for a debate during election week, prioritising instead wearing high vis in photo ops whilst refusing to communicate with the public, via the media, on anything that matters. Ardern cancelled her wedding in solidarity with the nation, was always available for comment, and inspired hundreds of thousands of young woman around the world to see there is a better way to lead. Back to boring men in suits that no one will care about when they’re gone.

Is it too much to be grateful?

Samantha Cunningham, Henderson.

I see that David Seymour wants the Reserve Bank Operating Remit stripped back to the 90s. Would that be the 1890s?

Geoff Leckie, Flatbush.

We are told that Grant Robertson has gone to the World Cup final. Has he really just gone to see his brother Scott Razor Robertson?

Dave Miller, Tauranga.

If the white English player had uttered the same racial slur to the black South African player would he be free to play?

Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

So the board of Pharmac have admonished their CEO, Sarah Fitt, with a wet bus ticket. In my opinion she is not fit for purpose.

Glennys Adams, Waiheke Island.

It’s three years since I was last cycling the city streets. In the intervening years there seems very few grown-ups able to go for a walk without either carrying a baby bottle or putting something in, or over their ears. The members of this vanishing group are readily identified; they are the people who are more likely to look you in the eye, say hello and smile.

John Bannister, Mahia Peninsula.