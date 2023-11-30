Auckland Transport's public transport prices rises have upset a reader. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Wednesday’s announcement that Auckland Transport is to raise fares on buses, trains and ferries by 6.2 per cent on top of a 6.5 per cent rise early this year makes me think that its management and that of New Zealand Post have been to the same business school.

The thinking behind both businesses seems to be that firstly, you alienate and drive away your customer base by providing an abysmal level of service. Then, when the revenue inevitably reduces, you hike prices to try and regain some of that lost revenue. And so the cycle continues.

David Bevan, Howick.

Delivering at last

It’s good to see the previous Government finally delivering something, even if it’s just criticism.

Chris Elias, Mission Bay.

Peters’ attacks

Seeking the attention you crave by continuously attacking the institutions that provide it is a weird tactic, to put it charitably. I do not envy Christopher Luxon for having to deal with this. Winston Peters is fast becoming a serious distraction from more urgent issues that the new Government must deal with.

E.J. Bax, Auckland.

A phoenix rises

Winston Peters is correct about the second dramatic Covid-19 lockdown in 2021. Auckland was ground to a halt because of very few cases of Covid-19. Toe-walking and knee-jerk reactions from his political foes don’t appear credible. It is also apparent that a mutiny was being staged against Winston Peters - thank goodness for his phoenix arising. Welcome back Mr Peters.

E. Smith, Waitākere.

Watching the grass grow

Just mowed the verge. It’s about 400 square metres in area. In return, I get the promise of ongoing rates rises into the future. I also get notification that I need a compost bin. That comes with a charge. I don’t need it. I don’t want it. Might be time to watch the grass grow.

G. Spencer, Pukekohe.

Time to talk

It’s disheartening populist politics, driven by fear and amplified by overused slogans, that has led to the exclusion of relationship and sexuality education for our youth. The educational guide, cultivated over two decades, aimed not to dictate but to aid schools in teaching these vital subjects, fostering open, supported, and safe discussions among students.

Aotearoa-New Zealand grapples with significant societal issues: domestic violence, suicide, addiction, and infanticide rates. Integrating relationship, sexuality, and gender studies into education is imperative to address these challenges. These studies are instrumental in shaping well-rounded individuals, nurturing empathy, and establishing secure and inclusive environments. They’re not just beneficial but essential for effective education within the New Zealand curriculum.

Unfortunately, these subjects often get distilled down to a single focus - “gender” - overshadowing their broader relevance. Instead, let’s allow the next generation to engage in discussions by providing accurate and inclusive information about diverse sexual orientations, identities, and reproductive health. This engagement cultivates a culture of acceptance, reducing stigma and enabling informed decision-making about sexual health and relationships, thereby enhancing overall wellbeing.

Teaching about the spectrum of gender identities creates an inclusive environment where everyone, irrespective of their gender identity, feels valued and respected. It also fosters critical thinking and empathy by exposing students to diverse perspectives and life experiences. These studies don’t just teach; they shape a more compassionate and understanding society for the future.

Russell Hoban, Ponsonby.

Disgusting and inappropriate

I am not a politician, but the posting of flyers of genitalia with faces on it by councillor Teri O’Neill is both disgusting and inappropriate. We have serious issues in both this country and Wellington that need to be attended to.

There are young children looking and being subjected to this offensive rubbish. If this is all O’Neill can bring to the table, she should resign or be dismissed.

We need someone that can seriously add something to solving these problems.

Nick Banfield, Bucklands Beach.

Fantastic satire

I know New Zealanders aren’t exactly famous for their comedy stylings, but when a top young talent emerges from obscurity, it’s surely all our duty to celebrate them.

I refer, of course, to the brilliant piece of satire by the edgy go-getter Richard Prebble headlined “Slash the red tape and watch the economy take flight” (NZ Herald, November 29). Posing as a Trump fan is thigh-slappingly funny enough, but then to suggest that cutting red tape would be the greatest contribution to New Zealand’s “liberty” (classic Americanism, Richard!) since women won the vote! What a joker! I totally spilled my latte, and I’m sure I can’t be the only one.

Give this guy a bit more elbow room. How about a regular column? This kind of A-grade fun is what we’re all looking forward to over the next couple of years.

Tom Rodwell, Parnell.