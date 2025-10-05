Immigration is not the only answer

It seems that the prevailing narrative is agreed by many: we have an aging population, a shrinking tax take and we need more people – and the solution is immigration.

But immigration is not the only answer for a country with low productivity, poor education and an over-reliance on low-value exports.

We could try some real leadership and try selected immigration, investing in productivity and innovation, undertaking a strong and relevant education change and export diversification (moving up the value chain). Alongside this, we could add the building of cultural confidence and return to being that proud nation we have often referred to.

Michael Barnett, CNZM.

Energy plan

Richard Cole’s claim that the electricity market has failed right is on the mark. The proof is that for two years in succession, it has failed to provide a reliable and economic supply.

But he is wrong to claim that wind and solar can solve the problem. I did some research on this recently and concluded that providing the back-up from batteries – as he suggests – would cost at least 10 times the cost of the associated wind or solar farm.

What we urgently need is more gas and a bigger coal stockpile. In the longer term, we need more geothermal, hydro and, maybe, nuclear power.

Bryan Leyland, Pt Chevalier.

Our energy plight

All this finger-pointing and political moves to try to win voter favour over New Zealand’s energy crises is disappointing. Christopher Luxon’s so-called writing a letter to Chris Hipkins over a possible bipartisan discussion – and the letter getting to the media first. And so it goes on.

One would have hoped that, like any intelligent person may have done, Luxon would have called Hipkins and invited him and his colleagues to join him in his office, or neutral ground, to say let’s forget about the past, who’s to blame for our current energy plight – and how can we collectively develop an energy plan for New Zealand which will be fit for purpose for the next 30 years and not get tampered with, no matter which side of the House is in power?

Or is this being too sensible?

John Roberts, Remuera.

Defence spending

Weary, striking health professionals might be quite happy to get their scalpels out to attack Judith Collin’s ever-expanding defence office full of military hardware.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Flotilla supporters

Winston Peters should play loud, annoying Christmas carols outside his home in Auckland to deter the protesters for the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels, which were told not to travel there but went anyway. These protesters popping up and stopping traffic and trade to stores are becoming as annoying as Mariah Carey’s singing.

Chris Mann, Mount Albert.

Travel insurance

Your recent story (October 3) regarding the family in Bali having to pay more to Air New Zealand to change their flights due to illness begs the question – did the family have travel insurance?

If they had taken a comprehensive travel insurance policy at the time of paying for their holiday, all these additional costs could have been covered, including the intervention of medical staff and costs to amend the tickets.

If you can afford to travel then you can afford travel insurance!

Jane Hanson, Tauranga.