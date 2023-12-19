Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Auckland Council needs to explain what’s happening with the Tank Farm; renewable energy, and air force planes

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
A reader says Auckland Council needs to explain what its plans are for the Tank Farm waterfront area. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A reader says Auckland Council needs to explain what its plans are for the Tank Farm waterfront area. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Kate Orff’s vision for the former Tank Farm at Wynyard Quarter (NZ Herald, December 18) was interesting, but I think the public of Auckland deserves an explanation from Auckland Council about

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand