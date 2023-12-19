A reader says Auckland Council needs to explain what its plans are for the Tank Farm waterfront area. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Kate Orff’s vision for the former Tank Farm at Wynyard Quarter (NZ Herald, December 18) was interesting, but I think the public of Auckland deserves an explanation from Auckland Council about the future of this prime, publicly owned waterfront land.

The Tank Farm was purchased by the former Auckland Regional Council and Auckland City Council in 2007, as a “response to the public’s wish for more access to the water, open space and a greater mix of land uses”.

It was heralded as the beginning of the rejuvenation of the waterfront and a four-stage plan was laid out.

Stage one was the Jellicoe St access, which has more or less happened with events centre, Silo Park, fish market and waterfront cafes.

Stage two 2014-17 included a 4.25ha headland park with a “future iconic public building”. At the time I floated the idea of an “Arrival Museum” celebrating the many cultures that have made Auckland home, beginning with mana whenua.

The whole project would have given back to Aucklanders 2.4km of publicly accessible waterfront with a fishing wharf, marine events precinct and waterfront promenade with shops, bars etc.

This mixed use was designed to generate an income to create the public amenities.

Now we have another plan of unknown status, there is talk of demolishing Sanford’s fish market in favour of apartments and others are talking about a stadium.

Auckland Council owes it to Aucklanders who acquired this area for public use to explain where this is going. Since amalgamation in 2010 - 13 years ago - the Tank Farm area has remained closed off behind fences.

As Kate Orff says, it has huge potential, but the council needs to explain what is happening with the parkland, what the overall plan is, how it intends to consult the public, and not fritter away a major asset for current and future Aucklanders.

Sandra Coney, former chairwoman Parks and Heritage, ARC, Auckland.

Thanks, Franklin Rd residents

I have just returned home from visiting the Franklin Rd Christmas lights. What an amazing display it is and thanks must go to those residents for going to so much trouble each year to give the public such a great night out - it is nice that the spirit of Christmas is recognised this way, the spirit of giving, which is in keeping with the true meaning of Christmas and “the reason for the season”. Well done, your hard work is appreciated by so many. May we enjoy it for many more years.

Jan Ellin, Milford.

Return the favour

I presume with Australia deporting criminals back to New Zealand regardless of whether they have spent virtually all their lives living in Australia, the New Zealand Government is now likely to return the favour.

Alan Walker, St Heliers.

Reporting praised

Congratulations to BusinessDesk writer Murray Jones for excellent investigative reporting (NZ Herald, December 18) highlighting the dark side of the rush to provide “clean green” solar energy. The large-scale solar farms proposed for Northland, BOP and Whitianga should not be using suppliers that might be benefiting from cheap Uighur slave labour in China no matter how cheap their products might be.

Alastair Brickell, Whitianga.

Breakdowns an embarrassment

The two un-royally reliable jet planes managed by the New Zealand Defence Force are an embarrassment. Isn’t it time to get a more efficient plane that can carry the basic political team needed to do the job, rather than a wasteful item that carries 250 to 300 cattle class normally?

Maybe they buy a truly efficient plane that uses only renewable fuel as has been proved in recent flights across the Atlantic by Virgin? Better still, since I heard noises this new government wants to trim wasteful expenses, that the PM and other fossil-fuel-conscious civil servants use Zoom and then ensure zero emissions.

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

Heard of tinihanga?

Prime Minister Chris Luxon doesn’t believe civil servants should be paid to learn te reo Māori if it is not essential to their work. Nor should they be paid extra for having a facility to speak te reo Māori.

Yet he was happy to take lessons in Māori while he was leader of the Opposition. Luxon was also happy to collect the Clean Car Rebate for his wife’s EV, although to coalition government is now closing down the scheme, which they opposed when in Opposition.

Luxon seems to have joined the group that believes those who make the rules are exempt from any obligation to obey them. Did they not teach him about tinihanga?

Peter D. Graham, Helensville.

Protesters ignore democracy

So now we have a bunch of differing minority groups trying to sway the Government to see their way by ceaseless protesting.

Do they not understand the principles of democracy where the majority of New Zealanders wanted change from being wrapped in cotton wool and subjected to expensive ideology?

Ian Doube, Rotorua.