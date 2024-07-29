There has been no equal partnership between Māori and Pākehā, and Māori attempts ever since have been regarded as a threat. Colonisation is abuse writ large, and David Seymour and co are acting just like the male partner in domestic violence. Simon Wilson has made a great start to stop changes by this small minority hiding behind the apron strings of what is still a colonising power based in London.

It is not just Māori rights involved here, it is our national sovereignty also – the Treaty is an extra safeguard we have for our sovereignty, and we should leave it as it is.

Frank Rowson, Matamata.

One-sided perspective

Simon Wilson asks “Are we ready for the Treaty debate?” Wilson then sets out his opinions concerning the Treaty while simultaneously disparaging viewpoints which do not concur with his own.

In support of his case for the Māori version of the Treaty, Wilson argues that: “In 1840, there were about 80,000 Māori in this country and 2000 Pākehā.” I could as easily, and just as fatuously, argue that the British Crown at that time represented, for Treaty purposes, all the millions of British citizens then living in the UK. Wilson argues “partnership” when it suits him.

In advancing his case, Wilson quotes emails received by the Herald from what are obviously white supremacists advancing unacceptable racist viewpoints. But I could just as easily respond by quoting outrageous, divisive things said in recent times by the leaders of what, by definition, is a racist political party, Te Pāti Māori. Wilson, though, is silent on such matters.

On the basis of Wilson’s unbalanced Saturday contribution, I fear that the answer to his question is: “No, we are not.”

William Gardiner, Cable Bay.

Blackout risk

I welcome Vector CEO Simon Mackenzie’s call for an inquiry into the electricity industry. Right now, we are at risk of major blackouts if it doesn’t rain soon and the recent high wholesale prices will lead to a significant increase in domestic energy prices.

Thirty years ago, the group responsible for determining the future of the system chose a risky market that had no one directly responsible for providing an economical and reliable supply. If the group had adopted the less risky option, we would still be paying for hydro generation at cost, we would not have spent $1 billion on a 400kV line and billions of dollars on the 220kV cable across the harbour bridge.

So why has it gone so badly wrong? The blind assumption that “electricity is a commodity like any other” is probably the main reason. Another reason is that, as two departing CEOs said, the way to make money in this market is to keep the system at the edge of a shortage. This makes shortages and very high prices in dry years almost inevitable.

We urgently need a comprehensive review led by people who understand power systems.

Bryan Leyland, Pt Chevalier.

Defining abuse

The media has been full of the Abuse in Care report. Fair enough, but nowhere has abuse been defined for the purposes of the report. What criteria has been used? Today’s definitions, or what applied in past decades? I am particularly referring to corporal punishment, which was legal and normal for some 50 years of the period covered.

In the past, we had a very disciplined society, which resulted in little of the serious crime we have seen in the last 20 years. So, as I observed above, many aspects of the report are obviously fair enough, but the society we live in today falls well short of past measures in areas such as education and crime.

Bill Capamagian, Tauranga.