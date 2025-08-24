The road connection would support more tourism and day visitors, and encourage catering businesses.

There is already a walking track from Muriwai to Bethells Beach, but a road to Piha would need design and construction.

Peter D. Graham, Helensville.

Road user charges

I agree with Professor Simon Kingham’s opinion (August 21) that road user charges, as proposed, would not capture all the costs of using our roads, especially the costs to the environment of vehicle emissions.

However, I suggest that it would be more efficient and less of an administrative burden to levy the charges closer to their source.

For instance, the fee for emissions and traffic-related air pollution could continue to be levied on fuel to encourage use of more fuel-efficient vehicles; road crashes and driver behaviour could continue to be levied by private insurance companies and the Accident Compensation Commission for injury claims; while the annual vehicle registration charge could capture other costs associated with vehicle types, such as noise.

As suggested by Kingham, an electronic road-user charge device that is GPS-enabled could be used to price congestion, and choice of route and roads used, especially if it is linked to time of day.

Patricia Green, Whangārei.

Teacher negotiations

It is irresponsible of this Government to offer 1% wage increases to teachers, which is a wage cut after inflation.

The Labour Government worked hard to offer the decent wage increases required to attract and retain staff. This Government is doing its best to undo that. We will start losing staff. Labour will have to spend more again when they come to power, just to undo the damage. And the circle starts all over again.

Why did they give tax rebates to landlords and tobacco companies if they don’t have money for essential services and workers?

Kushlan Sugathapala, Epsom.

NZDF’s new hardware

The world trembles. New Zealand becomes a major military power. It’s purchased five helicopters equipped with “precision kill system” Hellfire missiles! Behave yourself, China.

Perry Harlen, Mount Maunganui.

Education system

If education is really to be valued in our society, we could do worse than look at the Finnish model.

Their teachers are highly trained, needing a master’s degree in either education or in their specific subject, and teaching is a highly respected, well-paid and competitive career. The Finnish education system can be seen as being based on (amongst other qualities) equal opportunity and lifelong learning.

The educational system is officially bilingual – Finnish and Swedish. English is taught from junior years and students continue to rank highly in international assessments. To help reduce family stress, parents know that their children are receiving nutritious, good-quality, free school meals, which in turn helps maintain a healthy population.

If we expect our students to be successful and competent in a global environment, it seems we have a way to go for both our teachers and students.

Fay Cobden-Grainge, Parnell.

Weak politicians

To call Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese “weak”, as has been reported, quoting Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, is surely a sad joke.

It’s time our own “weak” and constantly smiling PM showed some strength and followed Mr Albanese’s lead on recognising Palestine.

Eva Tamura, Glen Eden.