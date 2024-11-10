Admissions to medical schools and the other health professions should probably now be taken away from the universities as they clearly do not know what they are on about.

And as many people are aware, this sort of meddling can have traumatic consequences for those highly able youngsters who aspire to be doctors, and to the other health professions, but whose dreams are shattered by admissions committees that assume that they know what is best.

Dr Peter Stanley, Tauranga.

Ref and rucks

Congratulations to Razor and the All Blacks on beating Ireland, the previous number one men’s rugby team in the world. I doubted their ability to pull this one off, I was pleased to be wrong. Hats off to Mils Muliaina, who called a clean sweep for the All Blacks on their northern tour.

Liam Napier’s review accurately pinpoint the reasons for the underdog victory – Ireland were very rusty starting a new season and the ABs’ bench, particularly Cam Roigard’s contribution in the last 30 minutes, helped score the winning points.

It seems Napier was as confused as I was with the referee’s multiple rulings that at least two Ireland players could lie in the back of the All Black rucks slowing the ball, making access difficult for our halfback, with impunity. I wonder if World Rugby knows about this interpretation or rule change?

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Trump and triumph

People are saying that the result of the American election is ”a triumph for democracy”. Many of us would disagree with this.

Donald Trump’s election is a win for the weirdness of the American political system, where a convicted criminal with the backing of money from all kinds of financial sharks and immoral types can stand and become the leader of the free world.

And if this is democracy in action, it may soon change to dictatorship as Trump culls all his opponents, exonerates himself, marginalises minorities and sets up the justice system to suit his crooked friends and family.

After World War II and the atrocities of Hitler were revealed, the rest of us asked why the German people had gone along with all his horrors. There is no excuse this time, we all know nowadays through our media and past experience what this megalomaniac is capable of.

To echo a friend’s comment on social media, “America, what were you thinking?”

Sue Rawson, Tauranga.

Scent of Musk

Matthew Hooton comments that those who voted for Donald Trump “won’t be told what to think or how to vote by billionaire celebrities” (NZ Herald, November 8).

This surprised me given that the billionaire celebrity (Elon Musk) bordered on buying voter support and made his support for Trump clear. Not to mention that they voted for a wealthy man who appears to have no qualms in spending their donations for his own purposes.

Derek Tovey, Glen Eden.

Prison phones

Is it any wonder New Zealand is struggling to curb the drug trade?

A recent case illustrated how a major drug dealer was able to continue his drug-dealing business whilst serving time for the very crime on which he was convicted.

There are so many ways inmates can smuggle in cellphones. Each time one method is identified, another opportunity is found. Why is it prisoners serving time for serious crimes have access not only to cellphones but also to the internet, where it appears access is totally carte blanche?

In Australia, South Africa and the US, targeted cellphone jamming technology has been introduced. This prevents unauthorised cellphones connecting to the network. Why cannot New Zealand look at doing the same?

Des Trigg, Rothesay Bay.



