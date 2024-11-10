Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: All Blacks underdogs in win over Ireland; meddling in medicine and doctor selection

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
All Blacks fullback Will Jordan celebrates scoring the late try against Ireland at Aviva Stadium. Photo / Getty Images

All Blacks fullback Will Jordan celebrates scoring the late try against Ireland at Aviva Stadium. Photo / Getty Images

Meddling in medical school selection

Our medical schools have practised race-based selections for upwards of three-quarters of a century with negligible real impact on the representation of Māori in the workforce.

As it happens, the present intention of medical school intakes to “mirror society” is parochial

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand