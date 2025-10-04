Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Letters to the Editor
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Govt’s desire to find gas makes no sense after much talk of renewables

Letters
NZ Herald
5 mins to read

The Government has talked a lot about renewable energy sources such as solar, so why is it now keen to go down the gas discovery path, a reader asks.

The Government has talked a lot about renewable energy sources such as solar, so why is it now keen to go down the gas discovery path, a reader asks.

Letter of the week

Luxon wanted electricity charging stations to reduce EV range anxiety and was encouraging renewable energy sources like solar farms, relatively cheap, quick to install near electricity grids and guaranteed to work.

So why are they now taking the long, risky, gas discovery path when history

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save