Letters: A quick word

Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

It is astounding to observe a political party that is happy to take part in a democratic system as long as things move in a direction that suits them. But they are not prepared to play by the rules.

Ashley Mall, Mt Albert.

The Green Party simply does not like or appreciate successful people.

They believe that the wealth these people created must come to those who don’t have such wealth.

These successful people worked hard to get where they are. Penalising them with true Green logic will get us absolutely nowhere.

John Ford, Taradale.

The proposed Regulatory Standards Bill should also be applied to Auckland Transport’s speed bumps. I estimate about 2000 vehicles pass along our street every day, and every person in them hates the four speed bumps, because of the resulting discomfort and extra time caused.

Rex Beer, Whangaparāoa.

I guess the US taxpayers will be hoping Donald Trump’s Golden Dome turns into something more useful than Ronald Reagan’s Star Wars defence system did.

Game Theory suggests improved defence against strategic missiles will start a new arms race with more evasive nuclear warheads.

Andrew Tichbon, West Auckland.

I read in the Herald (May 21) that Spark has been ripped off by a couple of Aussie conmen, to the tune of $20 million. Who the hell in Spark signs off on these massive contracts? Then further back I saw that the company’s share price had taken a hit.

Ken Brough, Te Awamutu.

I would like to thank the poor guy who ran his mouth off telling Winston Peters exactly what he thinks of him. He’s probably going to lose his job.

A high price to pay for venting your frustration at a career politician who was voted in by a very small percentage of the population.

Lesley Haddon, Tākaka.

The altercation between a, member of the public and Winston Peters in Wellington reminded me of an episode in 1940 when then-Minister of Public Works Bob Semple was offended by a critic.

Winston Peters reportedly gave as good as he got to this heckler.

Maire Leadbeater, Mt Albert.

There has been much made recently of the falling standards of behaviour, especially in Parliament.

To some degree, when standards are relaxed, other areas can be impacted.

Standards will change, but any such change must be based on respect.

Ian Doube, Rotorua.