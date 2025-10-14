Letters: A message for Wayne Brown on Auckland’s comparative advantages

Equally, the focus on “technology” needs more definition. Auckland’s tech-sector should not just join the global AI stampede and succumb to the general obsession with applying ICT to any purpose. Instead, it should target urban environmental solutions. We are part of an urban world mired in the worsening climate crisis, amid a growing interest in the so-called “nature-based solutions”. They are both low-tech and high-tech, and they are a safe bet if you want to sell something at the global market.

With Auckland’s low suburban density and a natural abundance of the so-called “green infrastructure”, we have a significant strategic advantage.

Dr Dushko Bogunovich, retired professor of urban design and planning, Herne Bay.

Struggle of democracy

Some have pointed out that democracy with less than 50% voting is not really democracy. New Zealand needs to do better in this respect.

Examples of high voting participation are Singapore at 93%, Belgium at 87% participation and Sweden and Denmark at 84%.

The local authority voting in New Zealand is abysmal at around 38%. Sweden has a good system where all three levels of voting - national, regional and local - are held on the same day, resulting in the same very high participation in all three elections. Three different-coloured envelopes are sent out and administered in one go. This results in a participation rate of above 80% in all three.

Another thing that works well in Sweden is that most people vote according to parties rather than individuals, like at the national level in New Zealand. Having the same parties participate both nationally and locally tends to result in easier communication between the two levels of government.

The system for council voting here is not working well and could benefit from a new approach.

Frank Olsson, Freemans Bay.

Climate cop-out

I bet in another generation, as the full impact of man-made climate change becomes starkly apparent, people are going to angrily ask, “Why didn’t they do something when there was still time?”

Well, if you want to know why we are still in the too-little-too-late mindset, just look at the lowering of this country’s methane target by the Government.

Everyone wants someone else to do the heavy lifting so as not to interrupt business as usual.

Any plans to seriously reduce our climate impact have been abandoned in the interest of short-term profit. Denial of reality has always been a convenient cop-out but, in the end, the true cost will be enormous for everyone.

The trouble with taking the easy road in climate action is that it is only going to make the end result much, much worse than it needed to be.

We are going to have a lot of explaining to do to future generations, if they’re still around.

Jeff Hayward, Auckland.

Problem with vaping

As a former director of ASH (Action on Smoking and Health), I cannot understand why this Government has failed to take meaningful steps to address the harm caused by vaping.

Many users of vapes are young people seeking a cheaper alternative to start smoking cigarettes – and not a means of stopping smoking.

I do not believe vapes offer a useful option for smokers to quit, or that many vapes are being purchased by those who wish to quit smoking.

Janie Weir, Newmarket.

Enough is enough

Shoplifting is a crime, it is stealing, so the offenders need to be penalised. The harsher the crime, the harsher the penalty should be.

Shop owners, families and the community are tired of these offences and it is time to say enough is enough!

Marilyn Cure, Papamoa.