Let's Get Wellington Moving seeks golden mile car ban feedback

An artist's impression of proposed changes to the Golden Mile from Lambton Quay to Courtenay Place in Wellington as part of the Let's Get Wellington Moving transport plan. Photo / Supplied

By Hamish Cardwell of RNZ

Wellington residents can now give their thoughts on the detail of a plan to allow only bus and pedestrian access to the capital's busy main drags.

The changes to Lambton Quay, Manners and Willis Sts and Courtenay Place are part of the Let's Get Wellington Moving programme to move more people with fewer vehicles.

The timeline for construction has been pushed out up to six months, with a new cost estimate between $6 million and $25m more than previously indicated.

For more information on the plan and where to submit, click <a href="https://lgwm.nz/all-projects/golden-mile-improvements/golden-mile-feedback-open-on-detailed-design/" target="_blank">here</a> ... with an interactive map <a href="https://nzta.mysocialpinpoint.com/golden-mile-revitalisation#/sidebar/tab/what_we_want_your_feedback_on" target="_blank">here</a> ... and a helpful Q&A <a href="https://lgwm-prod-public.s3.ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com/public/Projects/Golden-Mile/Golden-Mile-mid-year-engagement-FAQs-July-2022.pdf" target="_blank">here</a>

A work-in-progress illustration showing Courtenay Place from above. Photo / LGWM

As well as restricting vehicle access, the plan would see all car parks along the roads removed, most side streets closed off to become culs-de-sac, and footpaths widened.

There would be one lane in each direction for buses and dedicated cycle paths for bicycles, scooters, e-scooters and skateboards.

Let's Get Wellington Moving said it had been working closely with downtown businesses and residents to iron out issues, and now residents would have a chance to influence some of the finer details, including vehicle access for deliveries; loading zones street and sidestreet layout; mobility parking; personal safety; and planting.

For personal safety, taxis and rideshares were proposed to be allowed to use the Courtenay Place service lane between 9pm and 6am, and food delivery motor scooters would be able to use the lane between 4pm and 6am.

For the most part, smaller commercial vehicles like couriers and trade vehicles would no longer be able to access the golden mile and would use nearby loading zones on side streets instead.

Some people would be allowed to apply for a permit for private vehicle access to the golden mile. About 300 car parks would be removed, and the number of bus stops reduced from seven northbound and eight southbound to five each way.

LGWM said the stops would be strategically placed to be just a short walk for everyone, with better shelter and waiting facilities.

Based on earlier feedback, Tory St - site of the Moore Wilson's supermarket - would remain open to private vehicle access for north/south movements.

The slippery pavers along large sections of Lambton Quay and Courtenay Place would also be replaced.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster previously said evidence showed 22 per cent of people travelled to the golden mile by car, but only 3 per cent of people who shopped there actually parked there.

A previous investigation by EY found the new layout was the most likely to lead to more retail and hospitality customers for local businesses.

The public now has until August 14 to give feedback.

Construction had been slated for the end of this year, but it is now expected to start in the middle of next year.

The project was initially expected to cost $79m, but now could be between $85m and $100m.

One of the aims of the LGWM plan is to reduce emissions, with transport a major source of climate gases. Reductions in transport must be made if Aotearoa is to meet its pledge to halve output by 2030.

The country will have to pay other countries to make reductions on our behalf if we do not make cuts ourselves.

- RNZ