The Second Sun sculpture on Mt Maunganui Beach aims to bring some brightness in the depths of winter gloom. Photo / Phibbs Visuals

Winter is unleashing a big dollop of sunshine this weekend, but it comes with a cold bite first thing in the morning.

And nowhere will this be more visible than Mt Maunganui beach where an 18-metre tall sculpture of the sun housing 800 lightbulbs is being unveiled by Mercury power company.

MetService weather forecaster Aian Pyselman said a ridge of high pressure is sitting over much of the country for the next few days, bringing chilly weather in the morning, sunny days in the mid-teens, and a dusting of snow on the ski fields. Frosts could hit central and southern parts of the North Island.

Auckland, wet and muddy from seemingly endless months of rain, can expect a fine weekend with unseasonably cold mornings - 5C as opposed to the normal 8.5C during winter - and warmer temperatures through the day.

There is a front making its way up the country, said Pyselman, which is expected to brush up the east side of the North Island on Saturday before moving away, followed by another front lining up in the far south bringing cold southerly winds, rain, and some snow down to 400m on Sunday before weakening over the North Island.

“Essentially, it is going to be pretty fine apart from these two fleeting fronts, but lots of sunshine,” said Pyselman.

Fiona Smith, customer operations general manager for Mercury, based in Bay of Plenty, said the second sun sculpture has been created to bring people together and spread a bit of inspiration and happiness.

She said it’s also a response to SAD – seasonal affective disorder – a general feeling of fatigue and malaise caused by a lack of sunlight, which may be a little more than normal due to the amount of rainfall this year.

Nearly 80 per cent of Kiwis claim to be affected by the gloomy weather. Photo / Phibbs Visuals

“With the number of rainy days we had during summer, especially in the North Island... it feels like we missed out on that sunny get out the barbecue and jandals type Kiwi summer we all remember and love,” said Smith

Mercury-commissioned research shows that 79 per cent of Kiwis believe they are suffering from SAD and that a third feel their mood has been adversely affected by the weather. Light therapy is widely used to brighten people’s moods in the darkest depths of winter with reports suggesting it can have positive effects on mood.

The Mt Maunganui sculpture is illuminated by 8000 lightbulbs. Photo / Phibbs Visuals

“Winter can be a tough time for those wanting to shake off feelings of being low, the shorter days combined with the colder, wetter weather can make it harder for us to find the motivation to do the things we know may support us in our day-to-day wellbeing,” health psychologist Tiare Tolks said.

“Whether it’s a gallery or museum trip, a visit to a new park or a blustery beach walk wrapped up in a puffer jacket; small things can often play a big role in breaking up our days and supporting us in strengthening our mental health.”

And with the Second Sun, that trip to the beach will surely go a long way to turn that frown upside down.