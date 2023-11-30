A three-vehicle crash 30 minutes north of Christchurch has blocked State Highway One.
The crash near Mill Road, Leithfield in the Hurunui District was reported around 12.20pm.
One person is in a serious condition and three people are in a moderate condition, police said.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
Hato Hone St John said it was notified of a motor vehicle incident on Ashworths Rd in Leithfield at 12.18pm.
“We are currently on the scene with three ambulances, one rapid response vehicle and an operations manager,” a spokeswoman said.
“Our paramedics have treated one patient in a serious condition who is now being transported to Christchurch Hospital.”
The road is blocked and diversions are in place; motorists are advised to expect delays.